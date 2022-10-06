Morston, in north Norfolk, where almost 50pc of properties are second homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

Doubling council tax on second homes in north Norfolk could raise more than £8m a year for building affordable housing in the district, it has been claimed.

But the extra revenue would have to be kept in the district rather than going to the county council and the police authority, cabinet members on North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have insisted.

The proposal is part of an effort to address fears some popular towns and villages are being ruined by large numbers of empty homes. It was discussed at an NNDC cabinet meeting on Monday.

Councillor Eric Seward, portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said raising second homes' council tax by 100pc could raise up to £8.2m - money which could be spent on building more affordable homes.

Councillor Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets at North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

But Mr Seward said the extra funds would have to be ring-fenced, as currently, 90pc of council tax raised in the district was passed on to Norfolk County Council and the police authority.

He said: "If the premium is to be levied, it has to be on one condition.

"As the housing authority in north Norfolk, we have to keep most of the extra council tax."

Mr Seward said even just half - £4.1m - of the overall figure would go a long way to creating a sustained programme of affordable housing.

"Local people could afford housing in north Norfolk and our waiting lists would be significantly reduced," Mr Seward said.

North Norfolk has almost 5,400 second homes - the highest proportion in England and Wales outside of London.

The government paved the way for the increase in May, when it announced that from 2024, councils could be given powers to raise council tax by 100pc on second homes which owners did not live in or let out for at least 70 days a year.

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Cromer division. - Credit: Supplied by Liberal Democrats

Councillor Tim Adams, council leader, welcomed the proposal but expressed concern the current arrangement meant most of the extra revenue would benefit the police authority and the county council.

Lucy Shires, north Norfolk district and county councillor. - Credit: Supplied

Councillor Lucy Shires, portfolio holder for organisational resources, added: "We should be retaining this money because we are facing a housing crisis as a local authority."

Councillors voted in favour of recommending the proposal to a full council meeting on November 23.















