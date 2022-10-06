News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Housing

Second-home owners could face 100pc council tax hike

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 6:45 AM October 6, 2022
Morston, in north Norfolk, where almost 50pc of properties are second homes

Morston, in north Norfolk, where almost 50pc of properties are second homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

Doubling council tax on second homes in north Norfolk could raise more than £8m a year for building affordable housing in the district, it has been claimed.

But the extra revenue would have to be kept in the district rather than going to the county council and the police authority, cabinet members on North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have insisted.

The proposal is part of an effort to address fears some popular towns and villages are being ruined by large numbers of empty homes. It was discussed at an NNDC cabinet meeting on Monday.

Councillor Eric Seward, portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said raising second homes' council tax by 100pc could raise up to £8.2m - money which could be spent on building more affordable homes.

Councillor Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets at North Norfolk District Council.

Councillor Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets at North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

But Mr Seward said the extra funds would have to be ring-fenced, as currently, 90pc of council tax raised in the district was passed on to Norfolk County Council and the police authority.

He said: "If the premium is to be levied, it has to be on one condition.

"As the housing authority in north Norfolk, we have to keep most of the extra council tax."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk town named one of best alternative holiday destinations in UK
  2. 2 Empty homes officer role given green light
  3. 3 Cheese room and deli shop to close as electricity bill quadruples
  1. 4 Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business
  2. 5 'Clap for Harry' planned for Norwich City game in boy's memory
  3. 6 Antiques Roadshow-style event coming to north Norfolk village
  4. 7 Prize winner hands £500 jackpot straight back to military museum
  5. 8 Second-home owners could face 100pc council tax hike
  6. 9 Pub plan dashed as landmark building to become 'community hub'
  7. 10 Norfolk hit by strong gusts and heavy rain

Mr Seward said even just half - £4.1m - of the overall figure would go a long way to creating a sustained programme of affordable housing.

"Local people could afford housing in north Norfolk and our waiting lists would be significantly reduced," Mr Seward said.

North Norfolk has almost 5,400 second homes - the highest proportion in England and Wales outside of London.

The government paved the way for the increase in May, when it announced that from 2024, councils could be given powers to raise council tax by 100pc on second homes which owners did not live in or let out for at least 70 days a year.

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Cromer division.

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Cromer division. - Credit: Supplied by Liberal Democrats

Councillor Tim Adams, council leader, welcomed the proposal but expressed concern the current arrangement meant most of the extra revenue would benefit the police authority and the county council.

Lucy Shires, north Norfolk district and county councillor. 

Lucy Shires, north Norfolk district and county councillor. - Credit: Supplied

Councillor Lucy Shires, portfolio holder for organisational resources, added: "We should be retaining this money because we are facing a housing crisis as a local authority."

Councillors voted in favour of recommending the proposal to a full council meeting on November 23.


  




North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Rat baiting has been going around Marrams sunken gardens, off Runton Road in Cromer. 

Hundreds of rats killed in baiting programme after numbers boom

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Guitarist Gordon Giltrap is coming to Sharrington village hall in north Norfolk. 

Guitar legend to play at Norfolk village hall

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Josling with a hug for her golden labrador Sophie who was lost for over three weeks at Mundes

Widow lost for words after being reunited with dog lost for four weeks

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon