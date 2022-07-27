Home plan recommended for approval despite objections

There are plans to demolish the bungalow at 43 New Road, Blakeney and build a two-storey home in its place. - Credit: Google StreetView

Plans to knock down a bungalow in Blakeney and put up a two-storey home in its place should go ahead, according to council officers.

But North Norfolk district councillor Dr Victoria Holliday, the parish council and the Norfolk Coast Partnership are among those objecting to the plans for the plot at 43 New Road in the seaside village.

Objections centre around the size of the windows on the proposed new home, and their impact on the 'dark skies' aspect of the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The parish council's objection says it is on the grounds of "overdevelopment of the site, the impact upon services i.e. water/sewerage, and concerns that this is detrimental to our Dark Skies policy".

But a report prepared by officers ahead of a development committee meeting where the plan will be considered on August 4 reads: "The design and appearance of the proposed dwellings is considered acceptable and will preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area."