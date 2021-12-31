Two blocks of flats could be built on site of former DIY shop

The former North Walsham Building Solutions store in Hall Road could be demolished to make way for seven new flats. - Credit: Google Maps

Two blocks of flats could be built on the site of a former DIY shop.

Blocks featuring seven flats will be built at 14 Hall Lane in North Walsham on the site of the former North Walsham Building Solutions, which will be demolished if permission is granted.

The building was formerly used as a meeting hall.

Work is subject to a Programme of Archaeological Mitigatory Work which will aim to discover whether the site holds any features of importance before building begins.

A decision on the application, submitted on Thursday, December 23, will be made on Friday, February 18 2022.

It comes amid plans to build 350 new homes in the town at Nursery Drive woods and 1,800 new homes as part of North Walsham West plans, which will also see a new school built.