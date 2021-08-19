Plans for seafront flat conversion lodged with North Norfolk council
A bid to convert two flats on Cromer's seafront into one property has been lodged with North Norfolk District Council.
The plans, which have been submitted by a Mr and Mrs Robertson, seek permission for the conversion of "two-second floor adjoining flats into a single dwelling".
The flats, which are located on Marine View, have both been "recently acquired" by Mr and Mrs Robertson while not listed buildings they are in the town's conservation area.
The application says: "By sympathetically restoring areas that have lacked maintenance they hope to make the dwelling more suitable for current day living."
It states "an attempt has been made to respect the quirky nature of the property" and if approved the application will see "minor changes" made within the existing footprint of the flats to upgrade the bathroom, shower and kitchen facilities.
"It is thought that by making these minor changes it will secure a better future for the building," it adds.
