Historic town centre shop could become home
- Credit: Google StreetView
It has been used as a shop in North Walsham's Market Place for possibly hundreds of years, but the Grade-II listed building at number 43 could soon become a home.
Neil Dyke of Divine Lettings Ltd in North Walsham has applied to the district council for permission to convert the building into a single dwelling.
It was most recently used by the estate agents Arnold Keys, but the branch closed in 2020 and the North Walsham area is now covered by the firm's Aylsham office.
The three-storey building is believed to have been built in the late 18th or early 19th century. It has a basement and under-croft which extends underneath the footpath and road.
North Walsham is currently undergoing a Heritage Action Zone project, which is referred to in the application.
It says: "The proposal forms part of a wider programme of works by Historic England.
"Historic England are running a £95m government-funded scheme to reinstate historical town centres to their former glory.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk's bee-eaters: Your pictures of the Trimingham colony
- 2 Public toilets in north Norfolk 'swamped' by campervan waste
- 3 Banking counter to open after town's last branch closes
- 4 Town Post Office opening date revealed
- 5 Sainsbury's moves to quash rumour of till closures at Norfolk store
- 6 Stunning bee-eaters draw over 5,000 bird watchers to north Norfolk coast
- 7 Competition offers free week at Cromer beach chalet
- 8 Person injured and road blocked after north Norfolk crash
- 9 Feuding local leaders meet - but both leave unsatisfied
- 10 New chef brings taste of the Med to town cafe
"Their aim is to fuel local economy, culture, and social aspects across a range of England’s towns."