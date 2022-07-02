Historic town centre shop could become home

File image of the former Arnold Keys branch in North Walsham, which could become a home - Credit: Google StreetView

It has been used as a shop in North Walsham's Market Place for possibly hundreds of years, but the Grade-II listed building at number 43 could soon become a home.

Neil Dyke of Divine Lettings Ltd in North Walsham has applied to the district council for permission to convert the building into a single dwelling.

It was most recently used by the estate agents Arnold Keys, but the branch closed in 2020 and the North Walsham area is now covered by the firm's Aylsham office.

The three-storey building is believed to have been built in the late 18th or early 19th century. It has a basement and under-croft which extends underneath the footpath and road.

North Walsham is currently undergoing a Heritage Action Zone project, which is referred to in the application.

It says: "The proposal forms part of a wider programme of works by Historic England.

"Historic England are running a £95m government-funded scheme to reinstate historical town centres to their former glory.

"Their aim is to fuel local economy, culture, and social aspects across a range of England’s towns."