A shop in Holt called Mews Antiques Emporium, pictured on the right, will be converted into two residential units. - Credit: Google

Owners of an antique shop in Holt have been given permission to convert the building into a house and a flat.

The shop, called Mews Antique Emporium, is on Manor Mews, a small laneway accessed from the town's High Street.

A document supporting the application stated that the coronavirus pandemic had "impacted the viability" of the business and the applicant was hoping to "secure the long-term future of the premises in a practical form".

A laneway, off High Street in Holt, which opens onto Manor Mews. - Credit: Google

In recommending the bid, a planning officer said the proposal "would not have a negative effect on the vitality and

viability of the town centre".

The building, which has been residential in the past and is split over two floors, will have a house and a flat, each boasting three bedrooms.

The proposal also states there will be minimal change to the existing layout and no significant amendments to the exterior.

There were no objections to the application.



