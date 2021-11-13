News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bid for 12 homes recommended for approval despite sewage concerns

Daniel Hickey

Published: 8:17 PM November 13, 2021
A computer-generated image of how the proposed development in Hindringham could look. 

A computer-generated image of how the proposed development in Hindringham could look. - Credit: planning documents/design and access statement

A bid to build a small housing estate in a north Norfolk village has been recommended for approval despite concerns over foul sewage.

Members of North Norfolk District Council's (NNDC) development committee will meet on Wednesday (November 10) to discuss the application to build 11 houses on Wells Road in Hindringham, near Fakenham.

Previously, the committee blocked the plans, "pending a resolution of the foul water and drainage issues with Anglian Water".

In a report prepared ahead of the meeting, planners say that Anglian Water carried out CCTV inspections of the foul network from the site of the proposed development to the pumping station, concluding they are both "in good order" and have the "capacity for flow".

Hindringham Parish Council, however, has said it is not satisfied with the response and that the foul water issue has "not been resolved".

It also said the application is still "too large to be considered".

The report also states that, in October, Ian Kershaw, the ward councillor for Priory, remained "very unhappy with the situation regarding waste water and raw sewerage entering the River Stiffkey when there is any significant rain".

Richard Kershaw, Liberal Democrat candidate for Priory in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council el

Councillor Richard Kershaw, North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for sustainable growth. - Credit: Supplied by Richard Kershaw

He said: "I cannot approve the application until this situation is resolved and note from the comments that Anglian Water have made they do not see that there is any problem. This is not what I have witnessed."

In August, councillors also agreed to ask the developer,  Broadland Development Services, to look again at the design and reduced the number of homes by one so that the site was less "pinched". 

The applicant has since reduced the number of houses from 12 to 11, having removed one shared ownership house from the proposal, and are planning to build four market homes and seven for affordable rent.

Planners say the development would meet local need, as there are currently 92 households on the council's housing list with a local connection to Hindringham and the adjoining parishes.

The report recommends that councillors approve the bid.

Conditions would include installing air source heat pumps.


