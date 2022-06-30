News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Revealed: The north Norfolk village which could get a traveller site

Published: 4:37 PM June 30, 2022
Updated: 8:26 AM July 3, 2022
Land in Cawston has been suggested as a possible site for traveller and gypsy accommodation. - Credit: Google StreetView

The village of Cawston could get a site for housing gypsies and travellers as part of blueprints for building 50,000 homes across greater Norwich. 

The Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP) covers housebuilding in the city, Broadland and South Norfolk over the next two decades and must include sites for the traveller community. 

Costessey and Wymondham have also been earmarked as possible sites for new traveller areas.  

The draft Greater Norwich Local Plan includes potential sites for thousands of new homes. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council - Credit: Archant

The Cawston site would be on land off Buxton Road, Eastgate, with space for around four pitches. It is the only privately-owned space that has come forward in the GNLP, with all other areas being on council land. 

The plan was submitted to government inspectors without identifying any traveller sites last year.

The inspectors told the councils involved to be more "active" in finding possible sites.

Phil Courtier, a Greater Norwich Development Partnership (GNDP) officer, said: “It’s part of our role to ensure that people have sufficient homes and that includes what I would describe as one of the most deprived communities in the area.” 

