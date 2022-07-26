Fewer affordable homes on the way for north Norfolk in next year

Just 52 'affordable' homes are expected to be built in north Norfolk during the 2022/23 financial year.

But the district nonetheless has a "healthy affordable housing schemes pipeline", according to North Norfolk District Council.

The council's cabinet member for housing and benefits, Wendy Fredericks, said in a report that the number of affordable homes was "significantly lower" than in previous years because fewer sites were available, and because of delays caused by 'nutrient neutrality'.

'Nutrient neutrality' is a government rule introduced earlier this year, prompted by Natural England, in a bid to decrease pollution in Britain's waterways, including the Norfolk Broads.

Ms Fredericks' report says: "We anticipate 52 affordable homes during the current financial year; however, we have a healthy affordable housing schemes pipeline.

"There are a total of 18 developments which will or could, subject to approvals, yield 354 new affordable homes in the next few years.

"Currently, with planning permission and due to start on site this year, are developments at Hindringham, Warham, Walcott, Sheringham and Northrepps - which will deliver a total of 69 new units."

Affordable housing refers to social rented and other homes which are affordable by people whose income is below the median household income.

It has put the brakes on planned developments at Corpusty, Stalham, Catfield and Roughton, which could deliver 145 units, including a 61-unit extra care scheme at Stalham.

Ms Fredericks' report goes onto outline proposed affordable homes in the district, including: "A development at Happisburgh currently at planning submission stage will deliver a further nine units.

"Positive public consultations have been held at Salthouse, West Beckham and Swanton Novers where planning applications are due to be submitted shortly and will, subject to approval, deliver 18 units.

"A further public consultation at Colby and Banningham will take place in July and is hoped to deliver a further six units."

The report says recent discussions with Blakeney and Bacton parish councils had met with a positive response, and there were plans for a public consultation in the next few months which could result in 57 new units for the villages.