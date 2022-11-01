Landlord slapped with £16,000 fine for 'hazardous conditions'

The owner of a property on New Street in Cromer, pictured, has appealed against a proposed fine from North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Google

A landlord has been slapped with a £16,000 fine for 'hazardous' living conditions at a rented property in Cromer town centre.

The owner of the home on New Street was first told to address the issues in January 2021 but failed to act.

An inspection in August last year confirmed the accommodation contained hazards including excess cold and electrical disrepair.

The tenant had first raised concerns with the managing agent in September 2020 and then with North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) in December of that year.

In accordance with government guidance to minimise spread of Covid, a desktop assessment of photographic and documentary evidence was completed by an environmental protection officer in January 2021.

A letter was subsequently written to the managing agent confirming that hazards were present at the property and that remedial action was necessary to reduce or remove the likelihood of harm occurring.

An environmental protection officer visited the property in August 2021 to determine whether remedial works had been completed to address the hazards.

But the inspection confirmed that no remedial works had been undertaken and an Improvement notice was subsequently served, followed by a final notice to issue a financial penalty.

The landlord appealed against the fine but this was dismissed by the Residential Properties Tribunal at a hearing on September 28.

Tim Adams, leader of NNDC, said: “If you are a private landlord, it is your responsibility to make sure that the property you are letting out is safe for tenants and is in good condition as to not present a hazard to the health of those tenants.

"I am pleased that the Residential Property Tribunal has upheld the financial penalty notice and that the landlord has been held accountable to their privately rented property," he added.

If landlords in north Norfolk are letting out properties in inadequate or dangerous conditions, under the Housing Act 2004, the council will serve improvement notices or financial penalty notices to protect tenants from hazardous living conditions.

If you are a tenant and are concerned about the property you are letting, you can contact the council's Environmental Protection team at ep@north-norfolk.gov.uk.








