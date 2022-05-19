News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Housing

Landlord appeals against fine for 'excess cold and electrical hazards'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:50 PM May 19, 2022
New Street in Cromer

The owner of a property on New Street in Cromer, pictured, has appealed against a proposed fine from North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Google

A landlord has appealed against a council's decision to issue a fine due to 'hazardous conditions' at a property in Cromer.

North Norfolk District Council has confirmed that it has served a 'final notice to issue a financial penalty' to the owner of a rented premises on New Street in the town.

This is for "non-compliance with an improvement notice, served in August, due to excess cold and electrical hazards", a council spokesperson said.

The owner of the property has lodged an appeal and the matter remains on-going.

Councils have powers to issue penalties of up to £30,000 against landlords found to have breached a range of laws such as failing to fix problems with damp, faulty wiring and mould.

They are also able to ban landlords and add them to a “rogue landlord” database. 

The Home (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018 requires landlords to make sure buildings are fit to live in.





Cromer News

Don't Miss

The Victoria Inn, Holkham. Pic: Victoria Inn Holkham

Updated

Holkham pub closes to drinkers to become hotel and restaurant

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, which has been listed in the top 25 romantic UK hotels in the

North Norfolk hotel named among most romantic and best small stays in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Alberts Fish Bar in Holt.

Couple about to leave north Norfolk fish and chip shop

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The start of the full Mammoth Marathon at Sea Palling.

First coastal road marathon in three decades hailed 'magnificent' success

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon