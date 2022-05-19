The owner of a property on New Street in Cromer, pictured, has appealed against a proposed fine from North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Google

A landlord has appealed against a council's decision to issue a fine due to 'hazardous conditions' at a property in Cromer.

North Norfolk District Council has confirmed that it has served a 'final notice to issue a financial penalty' to the owner of a rented premises on New Street in the town.

This is for "non-compliance with an improvement notice, served in August, due to excess cold and electrical hazards", a council spokesperson said.

The owner of the property has lodged an appeal and the matter remains on-going.

Councils have powers to issue penalties of up to £30,000 against landlords found to have breached a range of laws such as failing to fix problems with damp, faulty wiring and mould.

They are also able to ban landlords and add them to a “rogue landlord” database.

The Home (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018 requires landlords to make sure buildings are fit to live in.















