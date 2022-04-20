News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bid to convert office into flats in Cromer town centre

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:06 PM April 20, 2022
West Street Cromer

A vacant office about a sweet shop on West St in Cromer could be converted into flats. - Credit: Google

An empty office in Cromer town centre could get a new lease of life as a pair of flats.

The proposal, submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), would see the change of use of the first floor of Bellamy House on West Street.

The premises was last used as an office in May 2021.

A document supporting the application states there has been a lack of parties fully interested in renting the office and that the pandemic has impacted the viability of the business.

The applicant, Aylmerton-based Vertalinks Developments Ltd, hopes to "secure the long-term future of the premises in a practical form", the document says.

The proposal would see one single bedroom and one two bedroom flat, both accessed via West St.

The ground floor would be retained for retail use, currently Amy's Sweet Shop, while first floor would be converted.

A decision on the bid is expected by June 9.




Cromer News

