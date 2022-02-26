Bid to build flats raises concerns over 'inadequate' parking
- Credit: Google
A bid to build four flats in Aylsham has prompted concerns about an increase in on-street parking on a busy road.
The application, currently in the hands of planners at Broadland District Council (BDC), would see the partial demolition of commercial buildings on Cawston Road.
This would be followed by the conversion and extension of an existing property into two residential apartments and the erection of two further flats.
Each unit would have two bedrooms while the site also includes four parking spaces.
Aylsham Town Council has objected to the plan, stating that the parking provision is "inadequate" for four two-bed flats and could lead to an increase in on-street parking.
A letter from town clerk Sue Lake states: "Parking has been an issue in the area for several years and has been the subject of numerous complaints to a variety of bodies but to date no action has been possible.
"A likely four additional vehicles parked on a regular basis will be extremely hard for the area to accommodate."
Some neighbours have also commented on the plans, also raising concerns over parking, as well as pressure on the sewage and water system and two-storey buildings not being in keeping with the surrounding area.
One resident said: "There are normally not any parking spaces available on either Cawston Road or Mill Road."
According to a document supporting the application, the proposal is to retain the front two-storey red brick building - which already has permission for change of use to residential - and to convert and extend this to provide a two-bedroom ground floor flat and two-bedroom first floor flat.
The applicant also says the conversion "requires little structural alterations" and that an existing lean at rear of building will be demolished to make way for a new extension.
The development would "provide much needed small-scale housing in a central location where local facilities can be easily accessed by foot", the application states.
It says that the proposals make for "a better and more economically viable scheme" than converting the site into just the one previously approved dwelling.