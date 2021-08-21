Bid for 43 affordable homes in Stalham

Published: 5:23 PM August 21, 2021

An application to build 43 affordable homes on land off Yarmouth Road in Stalham has been lodged with North Norfolk District Council.

An application to build 43 affordable homes to meet an "identifiable need" for the properties in Stalham has been lodged with North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

If given the go-ahead, the proposal would see a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats and two, three and four-bedroom houses built on a 0.84-hectare plot to the northeast of Yarmouth Road in the village.

There would be 22 affordable/shared ownership houses and one block of 21 affordable flats.

The application has been drawn up to sit alongside another proposal for 62 independent "extra care flats" which is still pending approval by NNDC. If both are approved the affordable homes would sit to the north and south of the extra care flats.

The application states: "This proposal represents a 100pc affordable housing scheme and delivers on a specific and identified local need.

"The design has been carefully considered to ensure that both the houses and flats respect the local vernacular, taking inspiration from the current North Norfolk Design Guide and represent high quality, sustainable design which makes the most efficient use of space.

"The clever use of materials, height changes, soft landscaping and different house types helps reduce massing, allows the development to sit sympathetically on the landscape and provides the proposed development with architectural interest through high-quality design."

David Arnold, development manager at Medcentres PLC, which is behind the application, said the proposal was something the company was "extremely proud" of.

He said: "The construction of these homes will meet a clear and identified need. With 927 households on the council's housing list with a preference for Stalham, it is abundantly clear that there is demand.

"The proposal will also compliment the adjacent application and help join up the entire development which is currently awaiting planning decision as the Extra Care will help deliver specialist affordable housing for older people."

The proposal takes into account and vehicle, cycle and pedestrian access with the existing infrastructure.

An average of 1.5 car parking spaces will be provided per one-bedroom dwelling, two spaces for two and three-bedroom properties and three spaces for four-bedroom houses.