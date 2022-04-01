16 new homes planned for north Norfolk village

Sutton Methodist Church where two new homes could be built. - Credit: Google Maps

A north Norfolk village is set to see its population increased as 16 new homes are planned to be built.

If approved, eight houses would be built in Sutton on land east of The Street, six homes would be built on land to the north of Firs Lane and either one large home or two small homes would be built in the village's Methodist church.

For homes built on open land, two planning applications were submitted to North Norfolk District Council on March 15, with building planned to start on May 17.

Those wishing to comment or object to these plans have until April 7 to do so.

Plans for the Methodist church were submitted on March 3 and those wishing to comment or object have until March 16.

The applicant hopes to begin work in the church on May 12.

For more information on the homes visit North Norfolk District Council's planning website.