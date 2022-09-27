Hotel bids to extend restaurant and move bar

A seafront hotel in Cromer is bidding to extend its restaurant and create more bedrooms.

Leisureplex Hotels, which owns the Hotel de Paris, have applied to North Norfolk District Council to make a number of alterations and refurbishments to the building.

The proposal would see the hotel restaurant extended into the premises currently trading as Dapper Chaps, a clothes shop on High Street.

The bar would then be moved into the enlarged restaurant while the existing bar would be converted into three bedrooms.

Additional refurbishment includes the creation of a new lounge area and relocation of the reception.

A supporting document states that the alterations "will ensure maintenance of the vitality and commercial viability of an historic building and an important local business".

The 67-bedroom, Grade-II listed Hotel de Paris was built in the 1890s.

A decision on the bid is expected by November 15.



