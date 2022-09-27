News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Hotel bids to extend restaurant and move bar

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:12 PM September 27, 2022
Hotel de Paris in Cromer.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Hotel de Paris in Cromer.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A seafront hotel in Cromer is bidding to extend its restaurant and create more bedrooms.

Leisureplex Hotels, which owns the Hotel de Paris, have applied to North Norfolk District Council to make a number of alterations and refurbishments to the building.

The proposal would see the hotel restaurant extended into the premises currently trading as Dapper Chaps, a clothes shop on High Street.

The bar would then be moved into the enlarged restaurant while the existing bar would be converted into three bedrooms.

Additional refurbishment includes the creation of a new lounge area and relocation of the reception.

A supporting document states that the alterations "will ensure maintenance of the vitality and commercial viability of an historic building and an important local business".

The 67-bedroom, Grade-II listed Hotel de Paris was built in the 1890s.

Most Read

  1. 1 Improvements to major Norfolk walking route after £850k boost
  2. 2 Fresh flood alerts issued for north Norfolk coast
  3. 3 Roadworks to 'reduce risk' of lorries crashing into building
  1. 4 Norfolk restaurant which serves top notch tapas named best in England
  2. 5 Rare organ coming back to life after £60k restoration
  3. 6 Tyre fly-tipping reported across north Norfolk
  4. 7 Strawberry business slams parking company for 'morally wrong' fine
  5. 8 Norfolk location and military vehicles to feature in new BBC SAS drama
  6. 9 Norfolk village to feature in BBC show
  7. 10 Near misses on neighbourhood road prompt children's safety posters

A decision on the bid is expected by November 15.


Cromer News

Don't Miss

Owners of John Olivers Hairdressing in Cromer, Ali Kimmins, left, and Debbie Pegg.

Hairdresser shuts after nearly 60 years in town

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A road has been closed by police in North Walsham following an incident

Norfolk Live News

Road closed and air ambulance called to north Norfolk estate

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
One of Cromer's Bagot goats jumped up onto one of the roundel shelters on the zig-zag pathway down to the Esplanade. 

What a leap! Fleet-footed goat seeks prime seaside view

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of how the Bacton solar farm could look - the solar panels would be behind the shrubs. 

Controversial solar farm plan could be approved next week

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon