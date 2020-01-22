Hospital getting back to normal after possible legionella contamination

A Norfolk hospital is getting back to normal after fears were raised that the bacteria that can cause Legionnaire's disease was discovered in a shower.

Inspections identified a possible legionella contamination at North Walsham and District War Memorial hospital.

That bacteria can cause the lung infection Legionnaire's disease, also known as legionellosis. Droplets of water that contain the bacteria can cause the infection if they are breathed in.

Beth Kimber, head of infection prevention and control at Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, said: "At this time, no-one has shown any symptoms of Legionellosis, which cannot be spread from person to person. We will continue to monitor the situation over the course of the incubation period of ten days.

"It is expected that all facilities at North Walsham hospital will be fully functional by the end of Wednesday, January 22 following filters being fitted on all water outlets and disinfection of the shower."