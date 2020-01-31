Search

Advanced search

Hospital awaiting results of possible legionella contamination

PUBLISHED: 11:55 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 31 January 2020

North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Hospital bosses are still waiting for the results of tests carried out following a possible legionella contamination.

Fears were raised that the bacteria that can cause Legionnaire's disease was discovered in a shower at North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital.

Droplets of water that contain the bacteria can cause the infection if they are breathed in.

But no-one has shown any symptoms of the lung disease, which cannot be spread from person to person.

You may also want to watch:

Filters have been fitted on all water outlets and the shower was disinfected.

The situation will be monitored during the course of the incubation period of ten days.

A hospital spokesman said: "We're not at the end of the 10 working days test period so no results as yet, however we have not had any presumptive results, which is a positive indication. The risk is mitigated and all water outlets are fully covered with filters."

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

SEE INSIDE: First look at revamped coastal smokehouse

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard have refurbished Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Floral tributes to woman in 30s after fatal crash

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Quirky new holiday let will see people staying in abandoned railway carriage

Chris Wake with the old railway carriage and guard van he is going to renovate into a holiday let at Melton Constable. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restoration work on iconic country pub charges ahead

Richard Leigh, construction manager at Holkham Estate (second from right), with the team from RobSon Construction, who are restoring and extending the Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

SEE INSIDE: First look at revamped coastal smokehouse

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard have refurbished Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington Freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Floral tributes to woman in 30s after fatal crash

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Quirky new holiday let will see people staying in abandoned railway carriage

Chris Wake with the old railway carriage and guard van he is going to renovate into a holiday let at Melton Constable. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restoration work on iconic country pub charges ahead

Richard Leigh, construction manager at Holkham Estate (second from right), with the team from RobSon Construction, who are restoring and extending the Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Hospital awaiting results of possible legionella contamination

North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Everything you need to know about Sheringham Viking Festival

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Brexit: All you need to know as UK leaves the EU

Three and a half years after the referendum, the UK will leave the European Union at 11pm on Januray 31 - but what does it mean for East Anglia?

Woman went on ‘spree of offending’ including assaulting four police officers

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Antiques Road Trip back in region to hunt for treasure

Antiques Road Trip experts Raj Bisram and Natasha Raskin Sharp visit north Norfolk in the latest series. Picture: Chris Sales
Drive 24