Hospital awaiting results of possible legionella contamination
PUBLISHED: 11:55 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 31 January 2020
Archant
Hospital bosses are still waiting for the results of tests carried out following a possible legionella contamination.
Fears were raised that the bacteria that can cause Legionnaire's disease was discovered in a shower at North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital.
Droplets of water that contain the bacteria can cause the infection if they are breathed in.
But no-one has shown any symptoms of the lung disease, which cannot be spread from person to person.
You may also want to watch:
Filters have been fitted on all water outlets and the shower was disinfected.
The situation will be monitored during the course of the incubation period of ten days.
A hospital spokesman said: "We're not at the end of the 10 working days test period so no results as yet, however we have not had any presumptive results, which is a positive indication. The risk is mitigated and all water outlets are fully covered with filters."