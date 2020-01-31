Hospital awaiting results of possible legionella contamination

Hospital bosses are still waiting for the results of tests carried out following a possible legionella contamination.

Fears were raised that the bacteria that can cause Legionnaire's disease was discovered in a shower at North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital.

Droplets of water that contain the bacteria can cause the infection if they are breathed in.

But no-one has shown any symptoms of the lung disease, which cannot be spread from person to person.

Filters have been fitted on all water outlets and the shower was disinfected.

The situation will be monitored during the course of the incubation period of ten days.

A hospital spokesman said: "We're not at the end of the 10 working days test period so no results as yet, however we have not had any presumptive results, which is a positive indication. The risk is mitigated and all water outlets are fully covered with filters."