Eleven homes in north Norfolk have been without internet for more than three weeks - with one family describing the situation as "terrible".

Terry Carmichael, 41, said the signal to his home in Heggatt Street in Horstead, where he lives with his wife and three children, dropped on July 30 and it has not been restored since.

This meant the 41-year-old, who normally works from home, has been driving to nearby Coltishall and sitting in his car in a carpark where he can access wifi, while his eldest child has not been able to complete online schoolwork.

A spokesperson for Openreach, which maintains the national broadband network, said repairs started on Tuesday (August 23).

“We need to replace three poles and all the wiring between them, after damage to our network," the spokesperson said.

Mr Carmichael, who is a commercial director for a telecoms infrastructure builder, said: "It's been terrible. When you want to stream a movie of an evening, or our eldest is trying to do homework, it's been awful.

"Fighting with wifi hotspots, trying to get a decent signal roaming all round the house and garden to try and make calls, it's just been a whole lot of stress that we could have done without.

"Thank God the weather has been so great that the kids have been entertained on outdoor activities. If we had had a rainy summer it would have been really poor," he added.

The lack of internet access has also seen him pay extra for fuel, as the family has driven an extra 300 miles on account of the problem.

Openreach said its engineers had been carrying out the repairs alongside gas provider, Cadent, which is also carrying out essential work at the same location until Thursday (August 25).

The Openreach spokesperson said: "The safety of our engineers is our top priority so they’ll be guided by the gas company as to when it’s safe for them to stand the new poles and connect everyone back up again.

"We’re really sorry for the disruption, and appreciate it’s been a difficult few weeks without broadband for those living nearby.

"We're doing all we can to get everyone re-connected as quickly as possible this week."








