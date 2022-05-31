Gallery
Boats take on three rivers in return of annual Broads race
- Credit: Holly Hancock
Sailors flocked to the Norfolk Broads for the return of the Yachtmaster Insurance Three Rivers Race, which was held for the 61st time over the weekend.
Race creator David Hastings was on hand for the event, which saw just under 100 boats take on the challenge of covering 50 miles on the rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne within a 24-hour time limit.
Holly Hancock from event organisers Horning Sailing Club said: "[Mr Hastings] expressed his delight at the race still going strong, 62 years after he first came up with the idea."
Ms Hancock said the race was: "Every bit as exhausting, exhilarating and exciting as competitors could wish for, with plenty of action and drama – it was a great race and, will hopefully continue for many years to come."
The boat Black Magic, skippered by Stuart Rix, was overall winner with a time of 8:01:49, followed by the boat Ghost skippered by James Dugdale (8:06:01) and Fiasco skippered by John Clemenston (8:08:23).