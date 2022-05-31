Boats take on three rivers in return of annual Broads race

Gallery

Paul Wren and Jordan Rumsby on the Wayfarer 297 taking part in the Three Rivers Race. - Credit: Holly Hancock

Sailors flocked to the Norfolk Broads for the return of the Yachtmaster Insurance Three Rivers Race, which was held for the 61st time over the weekend.

Race creator David Hastings was on hand for the event, which saw just under 100 boats take on the challenge of covering 50 miles on the rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne within a 24-hour time limit.

Holly Hancock from event organisers Horning Sailing Club said: "[Mr Hastings] expressed his delight at the race still going strong, 62 years after he first came up with the idea."

David Hastings MBE at the Three Rivers Race. - Credit: Holly Hancock

Ms Hancock said the race was: "Every bit as exhausting, exhilarating and exciting as competitors could wish for, with plenty of action and drama – it was a great race and, will hopefully continue for many years to come."

The boat Black Magic, skippered by Stuart Rix, was overall winner with a time of 8:01:49, followed by the boat Ghost skippered by James Dugdale (8:06:01) and Fiasco skippered by John Clemenston (8:08:23).

Wayfarers making their way down Horning Street in the Three Rivers Race. - Credit: Holly Hancock

Boats approaching the bridge at Potter Heigham. - Credit: Holly Hancock

Competitors making their way past the bungalows at Potter Heigham riverbank. - Credit: Holly Hancock

The boat Yare & Bure 30 Scarce Copper on the way to Potter Heigham Bridge. - Credit: Holly Hancock

Boats going under the bridge at Potter Heigham. - Credit: Holly Hancock

A River Cruiser at Martham at sunset. - Credit: Holly Hancock

A River Cruiser going under Potter Heigham Bridge. - Credit: Holly Hancock

Boats at Stokesby taking part in the Three Rivers Race. - Credit: Holly Hancock

Wayfarer 8669, with race winners Stuart Rix and David Ling. - Credit: Holly Hancock

Mixed One Designs at the start of the Three Rivers Race. - Credit: Holly Hancock



