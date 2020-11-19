Reindeer trail aims to bring cheer to village in lockdown year

Published: 6:15 AM November 19, 2020 Updated: 7:29 AM November 24, 2020

Kelly Humphreys, from Horning in North Norfolk, with her son, Blake, 4, and daughter, Maddison, 9. Mrs Humphreys is creating a Christmas trail for families in the village. Picture: Supplied by Kelly Humphreys - Credit: Archant

With Santa’s grottos and lights switch-on events being cancelled because of the pandemic, this year’s Christmas is shaping up to look less festive than usual.

That’s why north Norfolk mum has drawn up a plan to make sure youngsters in her village of Horning don’t go without experiencing at least a little Christmas magic.

Kelly Humphreys, 33, is creating a festive trail for children to follow and win prizes donated by local groups and businesses.

Mrs Humphreys, mum to Maddison, nine, and Blake, four, said: “I would have loved to take my kids on a Christmas trail this year but there doesn’t seem to be anything, so I thought, let’s make one ourselves.

“We did a little trail at Halloween with pumpkins,which worked well, so now a couple of people have decided to club together with me and create a trail for December as well.”

Posters created by fellow Horning resident Kay Jupp will be put up in shop windows showing reindeer, with something different about each one. Children can download a map to follow the trail, and then answer a question about each of the different posters.

They will then be able to submit their answers via email.

Mrs Humpreys said the trail was reindeer themed. She said: “Santa has crashed his sleigh and all of his reindeer have gone missing.

“He needs the help of children to find them all and restore Christmas.”

The trail will run from December 1 to Christmas Eve, and the questions will change weekly meaning families can take part more than once.

Mrs Humpreys said prizes would include vouchers - including for Bewilderwood - and Christmas hampers.

Anyone able to donate prizes can call 07984 995659, email horningholidayhomes@outlook.com or make contact via the Facebook group Whats on Horning.

Although it is hoped lockdown restrictions will be eased before Christmas, due to ongoing guidance around social distancing it is not possible for many of the usual highlights of the Christmas season to go ahead.

These include lights switch-ons in places such as Cromer, North Walsham and Sheringham. But festive lights are still being installed in these towns for the festive period.