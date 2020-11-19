Search

Advanced search

Reindeer trail aims to bring cheer to village in lockdown year

19 November, 2020 - 06:15
Kelly Humphreys, from Horning in North Norfolk, with her son, Blake, 4, and daughter, Maddison, 9. Mrs Humphreys is creating a Christmas trail for families in the village. Picture: Supplied by Kelly Humphreys

Kelly Humphreys, from Horning in North Norfolk, with her son, Blake, 4, and daughter, Maddison, 9. Mrs Humphreys is creating a Christmas trail for families in the village. Picture: Supplied by Kelly Humphreys

Archant

With Santa’s grottos and lights switch-on events being cancelled because of the pandemic, this year’s Christmas is shaping up to look less festive than usual.

Kelly Humphreys, from Horning in North Norfolk, with her daughter, Maddison, 9. Mrs Humphreys is creating a Christmas trail for families in the village. Picture: Supplied by Kelly HumphreysKelly Humphreys, from Horning in North Norfolk, with her daughter, Maddison, 9. Mrs Humphreys is creating a Christmas trail for families in the village. Picture: Supplied by Kelly Humphreys

That’s why north Norfolk mum has drawn up a plan to make sure youngsters in her village of Horning don’t go without experiencing at least a little Christmas magic.

Kelly Humphreys, 33, is creating a festive trail for children to follow and win prizes donated by local groups and businesses.

Mrs Humphreys, mum to Maddison, nine, and Blake, four, said: “I would have loved to take my kids on a Christmas trail this year but there doesn’t seem to be anything, so I thought, let’s make one ourselves.

“We did a little trail at Halloween with pumpkins,which worked well, so now a couple of people have decided to club together with me and create a trail for December as well.”

Posters created by fellow Horning resident Kay Jupp will be put up in shop windows showing reindeer, with something different about each one. Children can download a map to follow the trail, and then answer a question about each of the different posters.

You may also want to watch:

They will then be able to submit their answers via email.

Mrs Humpreys said the trail was reindeer themed. She said: “Santa has crashed his sleigh and all of his reindeer have gone missing.

“He needs the help of children to find them all and restore Christmas.”

The trail will run from December 1 to Christmas Eve, and the questions will change weekly meaning families can take part more than once.

Mrs Humpreys said prizes would include vouchers - including for Bewilderwood - and Christmas hampers.

Anyone able to donate prizes can call 07984 995659, email horningholidayhomes@outlook.com or make contact via the Facebook group Whats on Horning.

Although it is hoped lockdown restrictions will be eased before Christmas, due to ongoing guidance around social distancing it is not possible for many of the usual highlights of the Christmas season to go ahead.

These include lights switch-ons in places such as Cromer, North Walsham and Sheringham. But festive lights are still being installed in these towns for the festive period.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Safety warning after cliff collapse takes out part of Norfolk Coast Path

The remaining debris after two separate cliff falls happened along Happisburgh Beach Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free beer dished out to pub regulars as lockdown treat

Ali Murphy, restaurant manger at the Banningham Crown pub near Aylsham, delivers free beer to some regular customers. Picture: Matt Galasky

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Safety warning after cliff collapse takes out part of Norfolk Coast Path

The remaining debris after two separate cliff falls happened along Happisburgh Beach Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free beer dished out to pub regulars as lockdown treat

Ali Murphy, restaurant manger at the Banningham Crown pub near Aylsham, delivers free beer to some regular customers. Picture: Matt Galasky

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Reindeer trail aims to bring cheer to village in lockdown year

Kelly Humphreys, from Horning in North Norfolk, with her son, Blake, 4, and daughter, Maddison, 9. Mrs Humphreys is creating a Christmas trail for families in the village. Picture: Supplied by Kelly Humphreys

Norfolk councils set to spend more than £1m on housing rough sleepers

Two Norfolk councils are set to spend over a million pounds to buy homes for rough sleepers. Photo: GETTY

‘Keeping the kitchen alive’ - demand soars for restaurants’ at-home meal kits

Last Brasserie chef and owner, Iain McCarten and partner Bonnie Doonan. Pic: Newman PR Associates

‘Real challenge’ as more than 50 Norfolk care homes battle Covid outbreaks

The boss of adult social care in Norfolk has said the number of coronavirus outbreaks in Norfolk care home is a

‘Don’t just nip to shops’ - health boss reiterates isolating message to ‘weary’ households

People are being urged to stick to self-isolation despite being 'weary of restrictions. Picture: Getty Images