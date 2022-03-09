News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Village pantomime celebrating 40th anniversary

Daniel Hickey

Published: 8:44 AM March 9, 2022
Horning Amateur Theatrical Society

Pam Facey, Robin Baines and Lynette Foreman rehearsing for the Horning Amateur Theatrical Society's perfomance of Mother Goose. - Credit: Horning Amateur Theatrical Society

A village pantomime is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special production of Mother Goose.

The Horning Amateur Theatrical Society (HATS) should have marked the occasion in January but it was postponed because of uncertainty over Covid.

The group was set up four decades ago after Horning gained a village hall and local postman John Fairhead was keen to start an annual pantomime.

Horning Amateur Theatrical Society

The Horning Amateur Theatrical Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, with Robin Baines starring as Mother Goose. - Credit: Horning Amateur Theatrical Society

Since then the yearly event has become part of the fabric of the village.

This year's performance has a cast of 28 including local children.

Producer Maxine McFarland said: "‘Local people have put their heart and soul into this panto and we are hoping it will be a sell-out show.“

The panto takes place at Horning Village Hall at 7.30pm from Thursday, March 10 to Sunday, March 13, with two weekend matinee performances at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from Tidings newsagents in Horning or Abbots Estate Agents in Hoveton.

