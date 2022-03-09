Village pantomime celebrating 40th anniversary
- Credit: Horning Amateur Theatrical Society
A village pantomime is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special production of Mother Goose.
The Horning Amateur Theatrical Society (HATS) should have marked the occasion in January but it was postponed because of uncertainty over Covid.
The group was set up four decades ago after Horning gained a village hall and local postman John Fairhead was keen to start an annual pantomime.
Since then the yearly event has become part of the fabric of the village.
This year's performance has a cast of 28 including local children.
Producer Maxine McFarland said: "‘Local people have put their heart and soul into this panto and we are hoping it will be a sell-out show.“
The panto takes place at Horning Village Hall at 7.30pm from Thursday, March 10 to Sunday, March 13, with two weekend matinee performances at 2.30pm.
Most Read
- 1 'Miracle' gold coin find could change Norfolk metal detectorist's life
- 2 North Norfolk holiday spot named among best places for stargazing in UK
- 3 Rare gold coin found in Norfolk sells for 'life-changing' £140,000
- 4 New campsite plan for north Norfolk will regenerate 43-acre site
- 5 High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds
- 6 Restaurant gets new head chef with hopes of landing AA rosette
- 7 'I thought why not' - 64-year-old preparing for London marathon
- 8 Breast milk posted from across the UK to unique Norfolk jewellery maker
- 9 Norfolk road trip named one of best in UK
- 10 Sri Lankan street food business takes on second horsebox to meet demand
Tickets are available from Tidings newsagents in Horning or Abbots Estate Agents in Hoveton.