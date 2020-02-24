Wedge of town land could hold 52 new homes

The site of the proposed homes off Hempstead Road, Holt. Image: Google Archant

Views are being sought on plans to built 52 homes on the outskirts of a Norfolk town.

Hopkins Homes is behind the development, which would be off Hempstead Road, to the south-east of the Holt.

Twenty-three of the homes on the 2.77Ha site would be affordable, and there are also plans for a pumping station, electricity substation to service the site.

One three-storey building would include six affordable homes, and the rest of the homes on the site would be two storey.

Public open space would also be provided within the development. An existing single-storey dwelling at number 67, Hempstead Road will be demolished and removed.

A plan of the proposed homes off Hempstead Road, Holt. Image: Hopkins Homes/Planning documents A plan of the proposed homes off Hempstead Road, Holt. Image: Hopkins Homes/Planning documents

Although the site extends to almost the A148, the homes would only be linked to the road network via cul-de-sacs linking up and leading to Hempstead Road.

Holt town councillors decided last year to oppose the plan based on highways concerns. A letter they submitted to the district council last year read: "[The councillors] think this will be a significant increase of additional traffic and that it is far more practicable and safer to keep the access from Heath Road."

The letter added: "If this proposal is allowed the town council would want to be included in the negotiations for S106 payments, and would want to see contributions for the hopper bus."

Hopkins Homes' design and access statement for the plans says: "An opportunity has been taken to provide a development which responds well to the specific circumstances of the locality, representing an excellent response to a site not required for its allocated employment use, which maximises the positive aspects of the site's location, fully integrating and actively enhancing the character and appearance of the surroundings in which it would sit."

The plans were originally submitted in October 2017. The council said last year it was still considering the plans because of "ongoing negotiations, consultation and the need to draw up and agree the content of a Section 106 agreement."

A new sign has just gone up at the site, informing anyone can view the proposal, which is classed as a 'major development', at the council's office in Holt Road, Cromer during business hours. People can also comment online via the website www.north-norfolk.gov.uk, email planning@north-norfolk.gov.uk or by post to Planning Services, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN.