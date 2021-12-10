MP calls for justice for family of Norfolk doctor who died overseas

Hopes have been raised for a resolution into what happened to a north Norfolk doctor who died in "unclear" circumstances in South Sudan.

Dr Ding Col Dau Ding, who lived in Cromer, is believed to have been murdered in the war-torn African country in October, 2015, where he was practicing medicine.

In a debate in Parliament, Hannah Bardell, an SNP MP, called for improvements in consular services provided by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in such cases and said a right to consular assistance should be enshrined in law.

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, drew attention to the Dr Ding's case as part of the debate.

Mr Baker said: "The circumstances surrounding his death, and possible murder, remain, more than six years later, unclear and unanswered.

"Dr Ding was a highly qualified medical doctor and brain surgeon also working in the NHS, and was by all accounts an extraordinary man.

"I know that his passing is felt as strongly today as it was six years ago. His friends and family have, for many years now, sought answers and justice, but they have neither."

Dr Ding was 39 when he died. He grew up in Aylsham from age 10 and he completed his A-Levels at Paston College, before studying medicine and neuroscience at the University of Bristol and at Oxford.

Mr Baker said the British Embassy in Juba, South Sudan's capital, was "seemingly making progress" into finding out what happened to Dr Ding.

He added: "However, the efforts to ascertain the facts surrounding the death of a British citizen have plateaued since that ambassador’s end of tenure in 2017.

"I hope that by raising this case today on the floor of the house, much like other members, Dr Ding’s case can now be revisited with renewed vigour and a concern to mirror that of his family and friends.

"I am sure I speak for everybody here when I say that to lose a son, a brother or a loved one is one thing, but to do so in the absence of understanding and justice is a burden that no family should bear."

Mr Baker called on foreign affairs secretary Liz Truss for assurances everything possible was being done to help Dr Ding's family.

He said: "Will she agree to meet me and the Ding family? I want to ensure that everything possible can be done to support the late Dr Ding’s family and friends and to help bring them very much needed closure."

Dr Ding's family has been contacted for comment.