Homes gutted by fire after field blaze spreads to properties

The fire in Ashmanhaugh saw dozens of firefighters called out - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Two homes have been ravaged by a blaze in a north Norfolk village after a field fire spread to the properties.

The fire in Ashmanhaugh, near Stalham, was reported to the fire brigade at 12.28pm and saw dozens of firefighters try to save the homes from flames that had reached them from the neighbouring field.

The fire in Ashmanhaugh saw an aerial ladder used by the fire brigade - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Tuesday afternoon's blaze also saw neighbours rush out with hosepipes to try and stop the fire reaching other properties.

No one was hurt in the incident and firefighters are expected to remain at the scene in School Road the rest of the night to make sure another fire does not start.

Incident commander Stefan Rider, eastern district manager for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We were called to quite a severe fire in this field and unfortunately by the time we arrived it had unfortunately spread into the property.

The aftermath of the devastating fire in Ashmanhaugh - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It is two houses. We are still working on what we can save and it will be a while before we can go inside and do a full inspection.

"When we first arrived we were faced with a field fire that had spread over a large number of acres, it was going across all sides of the field and the fire was already coming out of this house (the nearest to the field).

"Everyone is safe and accounted for and being looked after.

Firefighters also had to deal with the soaring temperature as they tackled the major blaze - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"At the moment we want to damp down and make sure no fire is going to spread.

"Our main priority has been making sure the fire can not spread to any of the neighbouring properties.

"We are very grateful to all the neighbours who have been out with hoses, jetwashers, helping us make sure the fire did not spread.

"We want to thank them as well. They brought out cold drinks, looked after their neighbours and looked after us."

A fire engine surveys the field the fire started in - Credit: Brittany Woodman

One of the neighbours who acted quickly to try and help contain the devastating blaze was Sonya Hannant.

She said: "I was having a coffee with a friend and I could smell smoke. Then I saw the haze of smoke and I could hear the crackling of the straw and when we came to the front there was just billowing flames.

"We came out with hosepipes and I phoned the fire brigade. We were panicking because obviously the fire was coming closer and closer.

"We are very shocked. When I shut my eyes I can still see the flames crossing the road."

Firefighters were due to remain at the scene for most of the night - Credit: Brittany Woodman



