North Norfolk News > News

Charity's support for young carers booms

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:49 PM November 17, 2021
Kevin Abbs, chairman of the Holt Youth Project's board of trustees.

The number of of young carers being supported by the Holt Youth Project has doubled over the past two years.

Around 100 guests at the charity's annual dinner at Gresham's School's Auden Theatre heard how the demand for their services had increased during the pandemic.

Kevin Abbs, chairman of the project's board of trustees, said they now supported more than 80 "senior youth" and 50 "junior youth" carers, who cared for someone in their family aged over 60. 

Mr Abbs said: "We had six young people tell their story during the dinner alongside Julie Alford our manager and myself."

During the dinner North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker spoke about his support of the charity, and Lord Dannatt also gave a talk. 

The charity offers weekly service to children and young people who find themselves in a caring role within the family unit across north Norfolk, visit www.holtyouthproject.org.uk to find out more. 

Holt News

