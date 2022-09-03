Youth project gets £20,000 boost from school's fundraisers

Students from Gresham's in Holt have donated £20,000 to the Holt Youth Project - Credit: Gresham's School

Young people supported by the Holt Youth Project are set to benefit from £20,000 raised by pupils from Gresham’s School.

The Holt school named the youth project as its charity of the year, running fundraising events including a Valentine's ball, sponsored walks, a Fifa video game tournament, teddy bear zipwire and clothes bank collection.

Pupils have now not only handed over the proceeds, but pledged to make the youth project a long-term charity partner.

Julie Alford, youth project founder, said: "We were humbled and thrilled to be chosen as Gresham’s charity of the year.

"This support will make such a difference to our work serving children and young people across north Norfolk, who sometimes find themselves in desperate situations through no fault of their own.”

Among the youth project's aims is providing a safe environment for young people to meet and socialise with the minimum of supervision.







