Golfers raise £7,500 for youth project at charity day

Published: 10:31 AM August 26, 2021

Around £7,500 was raised for the Holt Youth Project at a charity golf day in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Kevin Abbs

Young people are to benefit from the proceeds of a charity day at the Royal Cromer Golf Club, at which around £7,500 was raised.

The proceeds will go towards the Holt Youth Project, which helps young people across north Norfolk reach their full potential.

Kevin Abbs, the charity's chairman of trustees, said more than 100 people took part in the event.

Mr Abbs described the event as a "brilliant day" which concluded with an inspiring speech from 17-year-old Tyler. Tyler is one of the 64 young carers, who care for someone else in their family, who the project supports.

Kevin Abbs, Holt Youth Project's chairman of trustees. - Credit: Archant

He said: "He has been in the project since nine as a young carer, then through his life he developed anxiety. The project has helped to build up his confidence so much he now has a job and has grown immeasurably.”

You may also want to watch:

Another of the the HYP's activities is organising holidays for young people, and Mr Abbs said he had just returned from taking part in one himself - a cycle along the 86 miles of Hadrian's Wall.

He said: "I've been involved with the project a long time, but the cycle was the first time I've really understood the need to support these young people who, through no fault of their own, need some support because they cannot deal with the cards they have been given."

A scene from the speeches after the charity golf day in support of the Holt Youth Project. - Credit: Supplied by Kevin Abbs

Six young people aged 12 to 18 also completed the cycle.

Mr Abbs said he wanted to thank the project's many supporters, including Norfolk Homes - the main sponsor of the golf day - the Alan Boswell Group Charitable Trust, local vet Tom Hume and Ed Sargent.

He said the project got two thirds of its funding through National Lottery grants, and its team also sought to raise £70,000 a year via fundraising and other income streams.

Mr Abbs added: "North Norfolk rotary has worked as a partner for over 10 years, and we are also proud to have many notable patrons including Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Lady Dannatt, Sir Norman Lamb and Duncan Baker MP."

To find out more about the Holt Youth Project, visit www.holtyouthproject.org.uk.











