North Norfolk News > News

Golf charity day raises thousands for youth project

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:55 AM August 26, 2022
From left, Mick and Margaret Baxter and Tony Gurney-Read, Lee Patterson and Jane Gurney-Read

From left, Mick and Margaret Baxter and Tony Gurney-Read, Lee Patterson and Jane Gurney-Read with young carers Aidan and Karman at the charity golf day. - Credit: Supplied

Golfers raised £6,540 for Holt Youth Club at a charity day on the north Norfolk coast. 

Royal Cromer Golf Club hosted the annual fundraiser - the charity's 10th - with the winning team made up of Mick and Margaret Baxter and Tony and Jane Gurney-Read.

Kevin Abbs, the youth project's chairman of trustees, described the fundraiser as one of the best the charity had ever held. 

Mr Abbs said: "The sun came out at midday and it was absolutely idyllic. The atmosphere was fabulous."

One of the youth project's tasks is to support children who act as carers for someone in their family.

Two of these young people, Aidan and Karman, gave speeches to the more than 100 participants in the tournament, which Mr Abbs said touched hearts. 

Speeches being made at the charity golf day for the Holt Youth Project.  

Speeches being made at the charity golf day for the Holt Youth Project. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Abbs said he wanted to thank the golf club's captain, management and staff on behalf of North Norfolk Rotary, as well as the event's sponsors Norfolk Homes, Alan Boswell Group, Archant and Westover Vets.

Kevin Abbs, chairman of the Holt Youth Project's board of trustees.

Kevin Abbs, chairman of the Holt Youth Project's board of trustees. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt News
Cromer News

