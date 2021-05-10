Town's Covid 'heroes' honoured with certificates

Published: 4:42 PM May 10, 2021

The Holt Youth Project was among the recipients of the Holt Heroes certificates. From left is Kevin Abbs, Julie Alford and Karen Burton. - Credit: Rodney Smith

Businesses and residents of Holt who have gone above and beyond to help others during the pandemic have been praised as 'Holt Heroes' by the town council.

The council has given out certificates to dozens of recipients, many of which are now being displayed in shop windows around the town.

Gemma Harrison, town clerk, said the Holt Heroes included: "The Treehouse [cafe] making up children’s packed lunches and operating the community fridge, or the Holt Youth Project and Holt Caring Society who continued their much-needed support to the community, the Venue who delivered hot meals to those in need and the many takeaways and shops that stayed open to provide an essential service."

Holt town councillor Martin Batey presents a 'Holt Hero' certificate to Rachel Forsyth of the Treehouse Café. - Credit: Supplied by Holt TC

She added: "The town council wanted to formally recognise the support, help and kindness that volunteers, staff and businesses have given to the community and as such presented certificates declaring them a Holt Hero.

"The town council knows that many more volunteers, neighbours and friends throughout the town offered their help and support to others and we also want to extend our thanks to them all."

Holt Heroes certificates have gone to Allards Butchers; Bakers and Larners of Holt Post Office; Barclay's Bank; Benbows; Bird Ventures; B & J Seafoods; Boots Pharmacy; Budgens of Holt; Byfords; Casa Blanca; Crowe's; C T Baker Builders Merchants; Feeney's; First Class Discounts; Holt's Folk Convenience Store; Krusty Loaf; Lords Opticians; Natures Haven Health Products; P & S Butchers; Posh Pets; S.P. Shoe Repairs; Starlings; TSB Bank; Eric's Fish and Chips; Holt Fish Bar.

Other recipients were Nelson Fries 4 U; The Black Apollo Coffee House; The Feathers (Thai); The Owl Tea Rooms; The Treehouse Café; Holt Caring Society; Thurlow Nunn; Holt Youth Project; John Jarvis; Holt Medical Practice and Pharmacy; The Venue; contractor Paddy Jones ; Fr. Howard Stoker; Taste of India; Sunny Chinese Takeaway; Alberts Fish Bar; North Norfolk Fish Company; Sponge; ATS; Rosie's Catering; Sure Computer Systems; STS; Sanders Coaches and residents Sue Brown, Sandy Roper, Kathryn Semmence-Allison, David Owen and Melanie Smith.



