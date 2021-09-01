Holt's popular Sunday market to go weekly again in 2022

Published: 6:00 PM September 1, 2021

A scene from one of the weekly Holt Sunday Markets held over the summer. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It has transformed the centre of Holt on a weekly basis throughout summer, and the organisers of weekly Sunday market are planning on bringing it back bigger and better next year.

The Holt Sunday Market ran every week throughout July and August bar one cancellation due to a weather warning, and it will continue to take place on the first Sunday of each month for the rest of the year.

And Nigel Hadlow, ambassador for its organising group Love Holt, said they hoped the market would also be weekly in summer 2022.

Mr Hadlow said: "Our intention is to carry it on and make it a lot bigger, and maybe include things like a car boot sale for art, which would be a bit different to a normal car boot.

"We're also thinking of having a mini sale where, say, 20 people could have a little table each and sell things from a suitcase."

Mr Hadlow said the market team would also like to close off a bit more of Holt High Street to traffic for the event.



