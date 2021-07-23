Sunday market cancelled over weather warning

Published: 4:45 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM July 23, 2021

Holt's Sunday Market has been cancelled for July 25. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Sunday market planned for July 25 has been cancelled due to concerns over the weather.

Organisers said the Holt market would not be wise to proceed with this week's market due to a yellow weather warning.

They said: "Unfortunately we've had to cancel the market this coming Sunday, July 25 due to weather concerns.

"We have been keeping an eye on the forecast and although it has improved there is still a yellow weather warning which unfortunately means we have no choice but to cancel this Sunday.

Many apologies if you had planned to visit."

Regular Sunday markets should continue in Holt's town centre from August 1.