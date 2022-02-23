Bid to convert antique shop into housing
- Credit: Google
An antique shop in Holt could be converted into a house and a flat - if planners give the green light.
The application, submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), is seeking to change the use of Mews Antiques Emporium.
The shop is on Manor Mews, a small laneway accessed from the town's High Street.
A supporting document says the coronavirus pandemic has "impacted the viability" of the business and that the applicant is hoping to "secure the long-term future of the premises in a practical form".
Under the plans the building, which has been residential in the past and is split over two floors, would have two residential units, a house and flat each boasting three bedrooms.
The proposal also states that there would be minimal change to the existing layout and no significant amendments to the exterior.
A decision on the bid is expected by April 19.
