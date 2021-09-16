News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
In pictures: Marvellous costumes at previous 1940s festivals

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:51 PM September 16, 2021   
It's an event that sees the 1940s roaring back with all the force of a steam locomotive. 

And thousands of people will be thrilled to see the return of the North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday (September 18-19).

Although the usual parades and activities in the town high streets will not be going ahead this year - they were cancelled months ago because of pandemic restrictions - the NNR's stations at Holt, Sheringham and Weybourne will once again be buzzing with activity.

To celebrate the return of this popular festival, we've put together a gallery of people in some of those fabulous 1940s costumes enjoying themselves in previous years.

The 1940s weekend at Weybourne station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The 1940s weekend at Weybourne station in 2018. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend. Saturday at Sheringham Station.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

At the North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend in 2013. - Credit: Anthony Kelly

North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend. Saturday at Sheringham Station. David and Julie Hines, from D

North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend in 2013 at Sheringham Station were David and Julie Hines, from Diss, with their children Natalie, then 7, and Sam, then 5. - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend. Saturday at Sheringham Station. Left to right, Elspeth Dutton

North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekendin 2013, were, from left, Elspeth Dutton, Siofra Connor, Pete Hibbit and Gemma Seager. - Credit: Archant

Sheringham Train Station, Sheringham1940s weekend on the heritage railway lineLots of people in

Among those at the 1940s weekend at Sheringham in 2009 were Bob and Kathy Handy. - Credit: Colin Finch

Sheringham Train Station, Sheringham 1940s weekend on the heritage railway line Lots of people in

Enjoying Spam sandwiches at a past 1940s weekend were Karen Allwood, Kevin Lewis and Nic Bunce. - Credit: Colin Finch

Holt prepares for 1940s weekend in 2008. Photograph: Neil Didsbury

People dressed for the 1940s weekend in 2018. - Credit: Archant

Holt prepares for 1940s weekend in 2008. Photograph: Neil Didsbury

Duncan Baker, now North Norfolk's MP, visits the 1940s weekend in 2018. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Winston Churchill giving a victory salute to North Norfolk Railway passengers at last year's 1940s w

Winston Churchill giving a victory salute to North Norfolk Railway passengers at the 1940s weekend. - Credit: Archant

Holt 1940s weekend.William BrownByline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2018

William Brown enjoys the 1940s weekend at Holt station in 2018. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Holt 1940s weekend.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2018

People at the1940s weekend in Holt in 2018. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

D-Day Darling Amy Worth with steep-daughter Marcella, 10.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

D-Day Darling Amy Worth with step-daughter Marcella at the 1940s weekend in Holt. - Credit: Archant

The Knightgales singing group hop on their way to perform at Holt station.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The Knightgales singing group hop on their way to perform at Holt station during the 1940s weekend. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend civilian parade.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

People parading through Sheringham as part of the festival. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekendPhoto: KAREN BETHELL

People dressed in costume for the heritage weekend. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Music was on the menu at Sheringham station at the 1940s weekend.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Music was on the menu at Sheringham station at the 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

Sheringham 1940s weekend.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

More colourful costumes at the festival. - Credit: Archant

Sheringham 1940s weekend.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

Brothers Chez and Gavin Ardito, whose father was an Italian POW in during the Second World War, donn

Brothers Chez and Gavin Ardito, whose father was an Italian POW in during the Second World War, donned Black Watch Regiment uniforms at a past 1940s weekend. - Credit: Archant

The Tennant and Brewster families out in force at the North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend. Picture:

The Tennant and Brewster families out in force at the North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend in 2011. - Credit: Richard Batson

The 1940's Railway at War weekend. Picture: Mark Bailey

A scene from the north Norfolk 1940s weekend in 2009. - Credit: Mark Bailey


