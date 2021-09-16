In pictures: Marvellous costumes at previous 1940s festivals

It's an event that sees the 1940s roaring back with all the force of a steam locomotive.
And thousands of people will be thrilled to see the return of the North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday (September 18-19).
Although the usual parades and activities in the town high streets will not be going ahead this year - they were cancelled months ago because of pandemic restrictions - the NNR's stations at Holt, Sheringham and Weybourne will once again be buzzing with activity.
To celebrate the return of this popular festival, we've put together a gallery of people in some of those fabulous 1940s costumes enjoying themselves in previous years.
The 1940s weekend at Weybourne station in 2018.
- Credit: KAREN BETHELL
At the North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend in 2013.
- Credit: Anthony Kelly
North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend in 2013 at Sheringham Station were David and Julie Hines, from Diss, with their children Natalie, then 7, and Sam, then 5.
- Credit: Archant
North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekendin 2013, were, from left, Elspeth Dutton, Siofra Connor, Pete Hibbit and Gemma Seager.
- Credit: Archant
At the festival in 2013 were Lynsey Martin and her son Jackson, then 3, from Garvestone.
- Credit: Archant
Among those at the 1940s weekend at Sheringham in 2009 were Bob and Kathy Handy.
- Credit: Colin Finch
Enjoying Spam sandwiches at a past 1940s weekend were Karen Allwood, Kevin Lewis and Nic Bunce.
- Credit: Colin Finch
People dressed for the 1940s weekend in 2018.
- Credit: Archant
Duncan Baker, now North Norfolk's MP, visits the 1940s weekend in 2018.
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
Winston Churchill giving a victory salute to North Norfolk Railway passengers at the 1940s weekend.
- Credit: Archant
William Brown enjoys the 1940s weekend at Holt station in 2018.
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
People at the1940s weekend in Holt in 2018.
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
D-Day Darling Amy Worth with step-daughter Marcella at the 1940s weekend in Holt.
- Credit: Archant
The Knightgales singing group hop on their way to perform at Holt station during the 1940s weekend.
- Credit: KAREN BETHELL
People parading through Sheringham as part of the festival.
- Credit: KAREN BETHELL
People dressed in costume for the heritage weekend.
- Credit: KAREN BETHELL
Music was on the menu at Sheringham station at the 1940s weekend.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL
- Credit: Archant
More colourful costumes at the festival.
- Credit: Archant
Sheringham 1940s weekend.
Photo: KAREN BETHELL
- Credit: Archant
Brothers Chez and Gavin Ardito, whose father was an Italian POW in during the Second World War, donned Black Watch Regiment uniforms at a past 1940s weekend.
- Credit: Archant
The Tennant and Brewster families out in force at the North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend in 2011.
- Credit: Richard Batson
A scene from the north Norfolk 1940s weekend in 2009.
- Credit: Mark Bailey
