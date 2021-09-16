In pictures: Marvellous costumes at previous 1940s festivals

Gallery

Published: 1:51 PM September 16, 2021

At the festival in 2013 were Lynsey Martin and her son Jackson, then 3, from Garvestone. - Credit: Archant

It's an event that sees the 1940s roaring back with all the force of a steam locomotive.

And thousands of people will be thrilled to see the return of the North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday (September 18-19).

Although the usual parades and activities in the town high streets will not be going ahead this year - they were cancelled months ago because of pandemic restrictions - the NNR's stations at Holt, Sheringham and Weybourne will once again be buzzing with activity.

To celebrate the return of this popular festival, we've put together a gallery of people in some of those fabulous 1940s costumes enjoying themselves in previous years.

The 1940s weekend at Weybourne station in 2018. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

At the North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend in 2013. - Credit: Anthony Kelly

North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend in 2013 at Sheringham Station were David and Julie Hines, from Diss, with their children Natalie, then 7, and Sam, then 5. - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekendin 2013, were, from left, Elspeth Dutton, Siofra Connor, Pete Hibbit and Gemma Seager. - Credit: Archant

At the festival in 2013 were Lynsey Martin and her son Jackson, then 3, from Garvestone. - Credit: Archant

Among those at the 1940s weekend at Sheringham in 2009 were Bob and Kathy Handy. - Credit: Colin Finch

Enjoying Spam sandwiches at a past 1940s weekend were Karen Allwood, Kevin Lewis and Nic Bunce. - Credit: Colin Finch

People dressed for the 1940s weekend in 2018. - Credit: Archant

Duncan Baker, now North Norfolk's MP, visits the 1940s weekend in 2018. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Winston Churchill giving a victory salute to North Norfolk Railway passengers at the 1940s weekend. - Credit: Archant

William Brown enjoys the 1940s weekend at Holt station in 2018. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People at the1940s weekend in Holt in 2018. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

D-Day Darling Amy Worth with step-daughter Marcella at the 1940s weekend in Holt. - Credit: Archant

The Knightgales singing group hop on their way to perform at Holt station during the 1940s weekend. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

People parading through Sheringham as part of the festival. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

People dressed in costume for the heritage weekend. - Credit: KAREN BETHELL

Music was on the menu at Sheringham station at the 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

More colourful costumes at the festival. - Credit: Archant

Sheringham 1940s weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

Brothers Chez and Gavin Ardito, whose father was an Italian POW in during the Second World War, donned Black Watch Regiment uniforms at a past 1940s weekend. - Credit: Archant

The Tennant and Brewster families out in force at the North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend in 2011. - Credit: Richard Batson

A scene from the north Norfolk 1940s weekend in 2009. - Credit: Mark Bailey



