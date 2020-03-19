Search

‘Giant’ of a man celebrated as Holt says goodbye to George Cushing

PUBLISHED: 07:59 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 19 March 2020

A steam engine leads the funeral procession of George Cushing through Holt to St Andrew the Apostle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A steam engine escorted George Cushing’s coffin through Holt to the church as last respects were paid to a giant of sport in the region.

One of the founder members of Holt Rugby club, Mr Cushing was President for seven years and a past President of Norfolk RFU.

Alongside his love of family, rugby and farming, the other great pleasures of his life were steam engines and fairground organs.

Many mourners wore club blazers to the service, at St Andrew the Apostle parish church in Holt on Wednesday, March 18.

The eulogy was delivered by Paul Williams, President of Holt RFC, who said: “George was 86, and for most of us here, he had been around all our lives. He seemed enduring and almost indestructible; such has been his influence with us all throughout those years.

“The overwhelming descriptions and memories of George have been those of a kind, considerate gentle man. That was the essence of George Cushing – a gentleman.

“In his own unique way, George was a quiet and loyal ‘giant’ of a man who gave his time to many, many people and organisations in all walks of life.

“Having originally played rugby for Norwich, George was one of the ‘rocks’ on which Holt RFC was built, and he will be sorely missed.

“He played a significant role in the Mini’s and Youth sections being created, and which are now an important and integral part of the club. There have been some significant Holt Mini’s names who have moved through to the highest levels of rugby. Ben Youngs on 99 has just won the second highest number of England international caps in history.”

At the service a compilation of music from the 1940s was played alongside ‘We’ll Meet Again’ by Dame Vera Lynn and ‘Wish Me Luck as you Wave me Goodbye’ by Gracie Fields.

Mr Cushing was born in Tatterford and educated at Gresham’s School in Holt.

In 1971 he and wife Maureen acquired Brookhill Farm and he was able to fulfil his dream of farming his own land.

He died on February 24.

