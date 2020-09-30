First residents move onto new north Norfolk estate
PUBLISHED: 07:58 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 30 September 2020
A 12-dwelling affordable housing development has just been finished in north Norfolk, with the first residents already picking up their keys.
Paul Dawson, a retired electrical engineer, became the first new tenant of the Broadland Housing Association estate off the B1149 Holt Road at Edgefield, south of Holt.
Mr Dawson, 57, said he was thrilled to have moved into his new one-bedroom bungalow after previously living in a damp, privately-rented house in Briston, which was aggravating a number of health issues he has.
He said: “This is a fabulous home. It’s the exact opposite of where I was living – modern, well-designed, and stylish.”
The affordable homes are part of an overall 22-dwelling, £3.6 million development built by Lowestoft-based contractor Wellington.
Nine of the affordable homes are for rent while the other three are for shared ownership.
