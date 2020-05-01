Search

Police station be demolished, replaced with houses

PUBLISHED: 09:10 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 01 May 2020

Holt Police Station on Norwich Road. Norfolk Constabulary has made plans to demolish the station and move its staff to the fire station next door. Image: Google StreetView

Holt Police Station on Norwich Road. Norfolk Constabulary has made plans to demolish the station and move its staff to the fire station next door. Image: Google StreetView

Archant

There are plans to demolish Holt’s police station, build houses in its place and have officers move into the fire station next door.

A plan of the new homes which would be built on the site of Holt Police Station on Norwich Road. Image: Planning documentsA plan of the new homes which would be built on the site of Holt Police Station on Norwich Road. Image: Planning documents

Norfolk Constabulary wants to demolish its building in Norwich Road and build four two-storey houses and four bungalows on the site, with a short cul-de-sac for access and 14 off-road parking spaces.

Planning documents submitted to North Norfolk District Council say: “Although the proposal involves the loss of the use of the building as a police station the neighbouring fire station is going to be expanded and improved and will house both the fire brigade and the police.

“Therefore, the police service would not be degraded in the locality and the loss of the use of the building would not therefore result in the loss of the police service as a community facility in the locality.”

The application says the development would not have “any adverse affects” on the highway network in terms of safety and capacity.

It added: “We consider that the proposed development comprises of an acceptable use for the no longer required buildings.”

The planned new homes would be positioned so that they did not overlook their neighbours in Woodrow Avenue to the rear of the half-acre site.

Four of the homes would be one-bedroom, and there would be one two-bedroom and three three-bedroom properties.

