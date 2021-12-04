Your say: How would you improve Holt?

Holt has gone through some ups and downs over recent years.

At the beginning of 2019, there were 14 vacant shops on Holt High Street - but the town fought back against the trend when a scheme set up by its chamber of trade saw 11 of those units occupied by local shops.

Then in June 2020 the town's only supermarket, Budgens, was destroyed in a massive fire, with work on its replacement beginning last week.

Holt town centre. Pictures: David Bale - Credit: Archant

But there have been concerns that the town does not provide enough of a variety of shops for people of all incomes. So is there room for improvement?

Our reporter Daniel Hickey went to Holt to ask people the question.

Alan Webb, from Diss. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Alan and Lisa Webb, who are from Diss, regularly visit Holt to see Mrs Webb's parents.

Mr Webb said: "I reckon it could do with another supermarket. I think that Budgens have had a monopoly for too long and I think it needs a bit of competition."

Lisa Webb, from Diss. Her parents live in Holt. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Mrs Webb said: "My parents have struggled in terms of shopping."

She added that some of the town's shops are "too expensive".

Eric Cork, from Hellesdon, was shopping in Holt. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Eric Cork, from Hellesdon, who was shopping in the town, said: "It needs a better carpark. There is no proper carpark. Otherwise it's a lovely town and the shops are good.

"I like to come here shopping. It's a lovely place," he added.

David Leeming, 75, from Norwich, was shopping in Holt. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

David Leeming, 75, who is from Norwich and was shopping in the town, said: "There isn't enough parking.

"And it has taken forever to rebuild the supermarket.

"Shopping is good but expensive," he added.

Julie Nelson runs Nelson's Eye Patch opticians in Holt. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Julie Nelson, who runs Nelson's Eye Patch opticians on Shirehall Plain, also said that parking needed to be improved.

"I've had a business in the town for 27 years and it's a constant cause of issues.

"There should be more parking.

"I live in west Norfolk and I have lots of neighbours who have never been to Holt because when they come here they have a look but all the free parking is gone and they head off to Sheringham or Cromer instead."