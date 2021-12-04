Your say: How would you improve Holt?
- Credit: Daniel Hickey
Holt has gone through some ups and downs over recent years.
At the beginning of 2019, there were 14 vacant shops on Holt High Street - but the town fought back against the trend when a scheme set up by its chamber of trade saw 11 of those units occupied by local shops.
Then in June 2020 the town's only supermarket, Budgens, was destroyed in a massive fire, with work on its replacement beginning last week.
But there have been concerns that the town does not provide enough of a variety of shops for people of all incomes. So is there room for improvement?
Our reporter Daniel Hickey went to Holt to ask people the question.
Alan and Lisa Webb, who are from Diss, regularly visit Holt to see Mrs Webb's parents.
Mr Webb said: "I reckon it could do with another supermarket. I think that Budgens have had a monopoly for too long and I think it needs a bit of competition."
Mrs Webb said: "My parents have struggled in terms of shopping."
She added that some of the town's shops are "too expensive".
Most Read
- 1 School closed its doors for three days after Covid outbreak
- 2 Where and when you can park for free in north Norfolk this Christmas
- 3 'This affects everyone' - Erosion strikes Hemsby again
- 4 Bid to build 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses
- 5 Conservatives gain Lib Dem ward in double by-election victory
- 6 Deer herds relocated as part of dinosaur attraction's expansion plans
- 7 Sensory tent to feature at lights switch-on
- 8 Weather warning in place as snow falls in parts of Norfolk and Waveney
- 9 What's in a Broad? Delving beneath the surface of Norfolk's wonderful waterways
- 10 Fury at bikers' who rode over dead seal pup
Eric Cork, from Hellesdon, who was shopping in the town, said: "It needs a better carpark. There is no proper carpark. Otherwise it's a lovely town and the shops are good.
"I like to come here shopping. It's a lovely place," he added.
David Leeming, 75, who is from Norwich and was shopping in the town, said: "There isn't enough parking.
"And it has taken forever to rebuild the supermarket.
"Shopping is good but expensive," he added.
Julie Nelson, who runs Nelson's Eye Patch opticians on Shirehall Plain, also said that parking needed to be improved.
"I've had a business in the town for 27 years and it's a constant cause of issues.
"There should be more parking.
"I live in west Norfolk and I have lots of neighbours who have never been to Holt because when they come here they have a look but all the free parking is gone and they head off to Sheringham or Cromer instead."