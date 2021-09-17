Town's new hopper bus 'well received'
A new 'hopper' bus in Holt has been well-received, according to its operator, Charles Sanders of Sanders Coaches.
The bus service started running on September 5, with seven stops including the Heath Farm Estate, Edinburgh Road - for the country park - the EACH shop in the town centre and Kelling Hospital.
The other stops are at Woodfield Road, Cromer Road/Gresham's School and the North Norfolk Railway station.
Mr Sanders said the hopper was made possible thanks to Section 106 contributions from the developers of Holt's housing estates.
He said: "We are pleased with how it has started. It has been well-received and reasonably well used as well."
The Number 8 bus runs every 40 minutes Monday to Friday, with services leaving Heath Farm between 9am and 2pm, and then until 3.20pm on Saturdays and school holidays.
Services leave the hospital between 9.22am and 2.22pm Monday to Friday, and until 3.42pm on Saturdays and school holidays.
