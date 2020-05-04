Search

Looking back on seven decades at Holt Hall

PUBLISHED: 11:43 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 04 May 2020

A scene from a VW camper van festival at Holt Hall. Picture: Colin Finch

A scene from a VW camper van festival at Holt Hall. Picture: Colin Finch

It has been part of the education of generations of Norfolk children - providing a welcome respite from the usual classroom and school activities.

Pupils learn to use weather equipment at Holt Hall in 1992. Picture: Archant LibraryPupils learn to use weather equipment at Holt Hall in 1992. Picture: Archant Library

And this year marks the 70th anniversary of the opening of Holt Hall environmental and outdoor learning centre.

Holt Hall was the first residential co-educational school to be opened by an education authority in England, with the first coach-load of pupils arriving on April 17, 1950.

The following day, the Eastern Daily Press reported: “Yesterday Holt Hall welcomed the first pupils of a new type of school – the only school of its kind in the country.

“The aim is to make the children self-reliant and they will be encouraged to do as much as possible for themselves and for each other”.

The Fairyland Trust celebrated its 10th anniversary with a Fairy Fair at Holt Hall in 2011. Pictured is Willow Rose in the bluebells. Picture: Adrian JuddThe Fairyland Trust celebrated its 10th anniversary with a Fairy Fair at Holt Hall in 2011. Pictured is Willow Rose in the bluebells. Picture: Adrian Judd

But a question mark now hangs over the future of Holt Hall, as Norfolk County Council have launched a consultation over whether to sell the property.

Sheringham's Woodfields School Sixth Form Centre students, Keara Dougan and William Graham, planing garlic bulbs as part of a 'Roots and Shoots' day at Holt Hall in 2012. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYSheringham's Woodfields School Sixth Form Centre students, Keara Dougan and William Graham, planing garlic bulbs as part of a 'Roots and Shoots' day at Holt Hall in 2012. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Holt Hall, pictured in 2012. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYHolt Hall, pictured in 2012. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

An 'Airhotel' at Holt Hall in 2012 was part of an experimential overnight outdoor event. Performer Anton Van Havermout as Bassong makes his way up to one of the suspended hotel rooms. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYAn 'Airhotel' at Holt Hall in 2012 was part of an experimential overnight outdoor event. Performer Anton Van Havermout as Bassong makes his way up to one of the suspended hotel rooms. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The Fairyland Trust celebrated its 10th anniversary with a Fairy Fair at Holt Hall in 2011. Emma Purnell, left, and Lucy Thurgood made potions at the event. Picture: Adrian JuddThe Fairyland Trust celebrated its 10th anniversary with a Fairy Fair at Holt Hall in 2011. Emma Purnell, left, and Lucy Thurgood made potions at the event. Picture: Adrian Judd

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on a visit to Holt Hall in 1963. Picture: Archant LibraryPrince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on a visit to Holt Hall in 1963. Picture: Archant Library

Youngsters at play at Holt Hall in 1988. Picture: Archant LibraryYoungsters at play at Holt Hall in 1988. Picture: Archant Library

Holt Hall, 1995. Picture: Archant LibraryHolt Hall, 1995. Picture: Archant Library

A lesson front of one of them new-fangled computer machines at Holt Hall in May 1992. Picture: Archant LibraryA lesson front of one of them new-fangled computer machines at Holt Hall in May 1992. Picture: Archant Library

Holt Hall, pictured around 1945. Picture: Archant LibraryHolt Hall, pictured around 1945. Picture: Archant Library

Peter Lown, of Lowestoft, and Roger Booth, of King's Lynn, taking part in an endevour course at Holt Hall, picture dated January 6, 1964. Photo: Archant LibraryPeter Lown, of Lowestoft, and Roger Booth, of King's Lynn, taking part in an endevour course at Holt Hall, picture dated January 6, 1964. Photo: Archant Library

Emma Knights and Oli Franzen outside the AirHotel's El Ambassador pod at Holt Hall in 2012.. Picture: Emma KnightsEmma Knights and Oli Franzen outside the AirHotel's El Ambassador pod at Holt Hall in 2012.. Picture: Emma Knights

Oli Franzen climbs up to the Lotus room at AirHotel at Holt Hall in 2012. Picture: Emma KnightsOli Franzen climbs up to the Lotus room at AirHotel at Holt Hall in 2012. Picture: Emma Knights

The Fairyland Trust celebrated its 10th anniversary with a Fairy Fair at Holt Hall in 2011. This picture shows children meeting the Fairy Queen. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREThe Fairyland Trust celebrated its 10th anniversary with a Fairy Fair at Holt Hall in 2011. This picture shows children meeting the Fairy Queen. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Emilia Butcher-Marroqui and Andrew Butcher do a bit of pond dipping at Holt Hall in 2015. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREEmilia Butcher-Marroqui and Andrew Butcher do a bit of pond dipping at Holt Hall in 2015. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall in 2015. Ruby Harvey, Maggie Richmond and Ellie Richmond enjoying the festival. PHOTO: Nick ButcherThe Fairyland trust's Real Halloween event at Holt Hall in 2015. Ruby Harvey, Maggie Richmond and Ellie Richmond enjoying the festival. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Children dress as evacuees for an event at Holt Hall in 2005. Picture: Steve AdamsChildren dress as evacuees for an event at Holt Hall in 2005. Picture: Steve Adams

Children dress as evacuees for an event at Holt Hall in 2005. Picture: Steve AdamsChildren dress as evacuees for an event at Holt Hall in 2005. Picture: Steve Adams

A mock accident being staged at Holt Hall as part of St John Ambulance training in 1986. Picture: Archant LibraryA mock accident being staged at Holt Hall as part of St John Ambulance training in 1986. Picture: Archant Library

West Runton Scouts in action during the trek cart challenge at the Norfolk Youth Service presentation day at the Holt Hall on July 8, 1967 . Picture: Archant LibraryWest Runton Scouts in action during the trek cart challenge at the Norfolk Youth Service presentation day at the Holt Hall on July 8, 1967 . Picture: Archant Library

The Duke of Kent, right, talks to Mike Roper, centre, head of outdoor centres for Educator Solutions, and Ben Grange, grounds manager, about the Hall, during his visit to Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Duke of Kent, right, talks to Mike Roper, centre, head of outdoor centres for Educator Solutions, and Ben Grange, grounds manager, about the Hall, during his visit to Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

