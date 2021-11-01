Tree giveaway at country park planned

Trees will be given away for free at an upcoming event at Holt Country Park.

North Norfolk District Council is running the giveaway on Saturday, November 27 from 10am to 2pm, which will help towards its goal of planting 110,000 trees - one for every resident of the district - by April 2023.

The council said: "We are encouraging members of the local community to come along and commit to plant a tree in their garden as part of our north Norfolk tree planting scheme.

"One tree will be provided per household and will be accompanied by an information flyer detailing exactly how to plant and look after your tree - we've even had ranger Steve make a video to help you too.

"There will also be an opportunity to learn more about the overall project, how it's been progressing, our plans for the future and how to get involved further."



