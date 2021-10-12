News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Volunteers help rangers at north Norfolk beauty spot

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:38 PM October 12, 2021   
The Muddy Boots Volunteers at Holt Country Park

The Muddy Boots Volunteers at Holt Country Park. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Volunteers have been helping out with conservation and management tasks at a north Norfolk beauty spot.

The sessions at Holt Country Park began before the pandemic and resumed in June, with volunteers spending Wednesday mornings at the Green Flag site.

They have been busy assisting the rangers in habitat management, wildlife surveys, woodland conservation and even building new natural features, including an amphibian pond, into the woods.

Holt Country Park.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Muddy Boots volunteering scheme has resumed at Holt Country Park (pictured), as well as Pretty Corner Woods and Sadler's Wood.

With only three full time rangers and a number of sites to look after, the volunteer sessions, called Muddy Boots, give the team the extra bodies which are required to keep the sites at the standards required.

North Norfolk District Council has extended the sessions to Pretty Corner Woods (fortnightly) and Sadler’s Wood (last Thursday of the month).

If you would like to join the Muddy Boots volunteers, please email countryside@north-norfolk.gov.uk

Holt News


