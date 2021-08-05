News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'We sold one book' - Bookshop owners on a year of highs and lows

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:19 AM August 5, 2021   
Pam Horrocks and Keith Britten at the Holt Bookshop, which reopened just over a year ago in a new location.

Pam Horrocks and Keith Britten at the Holt Bookshop, which reopened just over a year ago in a new location. - Credit: Supplied by Tess Goode

Opening a bookshop could be considered a risky venture at the best of times, let alone in the middle of a global pandemic.

But one year on from launching The Holt Bookshop in Lion House Court, owners Keith Britten, 54, and Pam Horrocks, 58, are delighted with how it is going. 

A scene from the one year anniversary of the reopening of the Holt Bookshop. 

A scene from the one year anniversary of the reopening of the Holt Bookshop. - Credit: Supplied by Tess Goode

Mr Britten said: "We've done a lot better than we thought we would have.

"We did a business plan before we opened and were incredibly cautious. But so many of our old regulars have been very complimentary about the new shop and how it's laid out." 

Mr Britten said the second and third coronavirus lockdowns had made planning difficult, and although they kept selling books via click-and-collect and delivery services, times got tough. 

You may also want to watch:

"Our very worst day was when we only sold one book," he said. "But the deliveries we were doing made a real difference to us, and the support money that came from the government meant we kept our head above water for that quarter." 

Musicians at the one year anniversary of the reopening of the Holt Bookshop. 

Musicians at the one year anniversary of the reopening of the Holt Bookshop. - Credit: Supplied by Tess Goode

The shop used to be based at nearby Appleyard, but after previous owner David Makinson retired, Mr Britten and Ms Horrocks, who used to help out there, decided to take it on and relaunch the shop at a new location.

They marked the anniversary with a day of children's story time and crafting sessions, live music and a conversation event with an author, Tony Britten, whose new book explores the lives of folk musicians Sam Larner and Harry Cox. 

The Holt Bookshop, which was reopened in a new location under new ownership in 2020. 

The Holt Bookshop, which was reopened in a new location under new ownership in 2020. - Credit: Supplied by Tess Goode

Most Read

  1. 1 Converted bungalow with 'wonderful' woodland views for sale
  2. 2 'Anything is possible': 21-year-old uses lockdown to launch business
  3. 3 Housing bid blocked over foul sewage fears
  1. 4 Norfolk beaches named among UK's top 20 hidden gems
  2. 5 North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country
  3. 6 'She married ballet' - Tributes paid to dance teacher who inspired thousands
  4. 7 All-terrain wheelchairs come to north Norfolk beaches
  5. 8 7 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this August
  6. 9 Yarmouth police officer admits seven child porn offences
  7. 10 Memorial to victims of Covid-19 unveiled

Keith Britten said sales had been strong over summer, with plenty of domestic tourists keen to get stuck into a good book during their north Norfolk holiday.

He said the paperback releases of Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club and Hilary Mantel's The Mirror and the Light had been among the best sellers. 

"We're also selling a lot of children's books - because of the older demographic of this area, a lot of children come to stay with their grandparents around here," he said.

Michael Morpurgo's latest offering, The Puffin Keeper, and Judith Kerr's classics including The Tiger Who Came to Tea have been among books popular with younger readers. 

Holt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ann Beale from Enfield.

Your say - What is your favourite restaurant in north Norfolk?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Elliot Ketley (L), with Siobhan (M) and Caitriona Peyton (R)

Sisters reopen popular riverside pub

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The owners of K Hardware in Cromer Paul and Yvonne Kirkham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Hardware store owners retiring after more than 60 years

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Paul Eastwood who had been a favourite with Norfolk audiences.

Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus