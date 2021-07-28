News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Events planned to mark bookshop's anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:36 AM July 28, 2021   
New independant book shop opening in Holt, The Holt Bookshop, Lion Court Yard Holt. Pictures: BRITTA

Pam Horrocks and Keith Britten at The Holt Bookshop. - Credit: Archant

Celebrations are being planned to mark the first anniversary of the reopening of the Holt Bookshop in Lion House Court. 

Owners Pam Horrocks and Keith Britten are hosting events on Saturday, July 31, including a story time for children aged 0-9 at 10.30am with Amy Finegan and a story time and craft event with children's illustrator Padmacandra from 2.30pm.

From 4pm, Bruce Lindsay will be in conversation with local composer Tony Britten about his new book 'Two Bold Singermen and the English Folk Revival: The Lives, Song Traditions and Legacies of Sam Larner and Harry Cox', which will be followed by a performance of folk music. 

Ms Horrocks said: “We are very excited to be celebrating our birthday and celebrating it with a series of events on the Saturday catering for children and adults. It has been a challenging, but rewarding year opening the new shop and we look forward to celebrating our birthday and to organising more events in the coming year”.

All events are free, but tickets must be booked by emailing sales@holtbookshop.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Holt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer could be used as a park-and-ride

New summer car parks to open on coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Cromer's famous bagot goats have returned to the town for the summer. Photo: North Norfolk District

Goats on a slope return to seaside town for summer grazing

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the land north-east of Yarmouth Road, Stalham

Norfolk County Council

£2m bid for 62 new independent living apartments for over 55s

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus