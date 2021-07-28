Events planned to mark bookshop's anniversary

Published: 11:36 AM July 28, 2021

Celebrations are being planned to mark the first anniversary of the reopening of the Holt Bookshop in Lion House Court.

Owners Pam Horrocks and Keith Britten are hosting events on Saturday, July 31, including a story time for children aged 0-9 at 10.30am with Amy Finegan and a story time and craft event with children's illustrator Padmacandra from 2.30pm.

From 4pm, Bruce Lindsay will be in conversation with local composer Tony Britten about his new book 'Two Bold Singermen and the English Folk Revival: The Lives, Song Traditions and Legacies of Sam Larner and Harry Cox', which will be followed by a performance of folk music.

Ms Horrocks said: “We are very excited to be celebrating our birthday and celebrating it with a series of events on the Saturday catering for children and adults. It has been a challenging, but rewarding year opening the new shop and we look forward to celebrating our birthday and to organising more events in the coming year”.

All events are free, but tickets must be booked by emailing sales@holtbookshop.co.uk