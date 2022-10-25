Service counter to open as town's last bank branch closes
- Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker
Banking giant Barclays plans to staff a counter in a Holt community centre to make up for the impending closure of its High Street branch in the town.
The bank's 'Barclays Local' service will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9.30am-4.30pm at The Venue, Kerridge Way, starting on Monday, November 7.
Barclays sparked outrage in June when it announced it was closing its branch - Holt's last remaining bank - due to what it said was a "sustained fall in branch visits". The closure is due to go ahead on December 9.
Chris Channell, the bank's deputy customer care director for the region, said he was "delighted" about the replacement service.
Mr Channell said: "This represents our commitment to customers and the local community who wish to continue to have an in-person banking presence by offering the ability to visit Barclays on their local high street, albeit in a different environment.
“We hope local residents will support us on the launch day as we have lots of activity to help celebrate the new site and we look forward to welcoming both customers and non-customers alike into the new location.”
No cash transactions will be possible at Barclay's new counter service - customers will instead have to go to the Post Office.
But it will offer services such as financial reviews, balance requests, new account openings and support with digital banking.
Most Read
- 1 New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?
- 2 See inside former fisherman's cottage transformed into £2.5m coastal home
- 3 New Nisa shop to open in north Norfolk town
- 4 Natural phenomenon has brought a 'mast year' from stressed trees
- 5 Cost-of-living summit planned for north Norfolk
- 6 Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England
- 7 Dramatic photos show lightning strikes over Norfolk
- 8 7 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this November
- 9 Autumn arts festival kicks off in Cromer
- 10 Mobile vendors plan pop-up Christmas shopping event
Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, said he wished the new service "the very best of luck".
Mr Baker said: “These services will be a lifeline to not just residents and businesses in Holt but for so many in the surrounding local area."
A launch event for the counter - to start at 9am on November 7 - will include a raffle, 'pop-up' activities, and a display of the Premier League Trophy and the Women’s Super League Trophy - both of which Barclays sponsors.
The firm - which made a net profit of £6.38 billion last year - said there were only 10 customers who used the High Street branch exclusively for their banking and did not interact with them in other ways.