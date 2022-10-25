News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Service counter to open as town's last bank branch closes

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:26 AM October 25, 2022
From left, councillor Georgie Perry-Warnes,

From left, councillor Georgie Perry-Warnes, councillor Vardy, Duncan Baker MP, Carolyn Burn, and Holt mayor Rodney Smith outside The Venue community centre, after it was announced Barclays would open a counter there to make up for the closure of its High Street branch.  - Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Banking giant Barclays plans to staff a counter in a Holt community centre to make up for the impending closure of its High Street branch in the town. 

The bank's 'Barclays Local' service will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9.30am-4.30pm at The Venue, Kerridge Way, starting on Monday, November 7.

The Barclays branch in High Street, Holt, will close later this year.

The Barclays branch in High Street, Holt, will close in December. - Credit: Google StreetView

Barclays sparked outrage in June when it announced it was closing its branch - Holt's last remaining bank - due to what it said was a "sustained fall in branch visits". The closure is due to go ahead on December 9.

Chris Channell, the bank's deputy customer care director for the region, said he was "delighted" about the replacement service.  

Mr Channell said: "This represents our commitment to customers and the local community who wish to continue to have an in-person banking presence by offering the ability to visit Barclays on their local high street, albeit in a different environment.

“We hope local residents will support us on the launch day as we have lots of activity to help celebrate the new site and we look forward to welcoming both customers and non-customers alike into the new location.”

No cash transactions will be possible at Barclay's new counter service - customers will instead have to go to the Post Office. 

But it will offer services such as financial reviews, balance requests, new account openings and support with digital banking.

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, said he wished the new service "the very best of luck".

Mr Baker said: “These services will be a lifeline to not just residents and businesses in Holt but for so many in the surrounding local area."

A launch event for the counter - to start at 9am on November 7 - will include a raffle, 'pop-up' activities, and a display of the Premier League Trophy and the Women’s Super League Trophy - both of which Barclays sponsors. 

The firm - which made a net profit of £6.38 billion last year - said there were only 10 customers who used the High Street branch exclusively for their banking and did not interact with them in other ways. 

