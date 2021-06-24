News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Intermittent fault' hits town's only ATM

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:28 PM June 24, 2021   
Nine flats will take shape above the Barclays bank branch in Holt. 

There have been technical problems with the ATM at the Barclays bank branch in Holt, which is the only Cashpoint in the town.  - Credit: Google StreetView

The last remaining ATM in a north Norfolk town has gone on the blink.

The cashpoint outside Barclays in Holt's High Street has an "intermittent fault", which the bank is working to fix.

Gary Wright, who lives in the town, was left frustrated by the problem, which he said had been going on for the past three days.

Mr Wright said: "It's acting as normal up until the point where you would withdraw the money and then it gives a message about being unable to give funds or something like that. 

"I don't necessarily think the impact of having only one cash machine will have the impact it once did but it's still clearly a problem.

You may also want to watch:

A Barclays spokeswoman said they were aware of the fault and staff at the branch had been trying to resolve it. She said an engineer was due to inspect the ATM tomorrow (Friday), and  the machine would be out of service during the inspection. 

She said: "We apologise to our customers that our ATM at our Holt branch has not been fully operational recently. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hotel's new pizza restaurant enjoys 'fantastic' first month
  2. 2 Hurricane and Spitfire in the Norfolk sky as heritage centre opens
  3. 3 Caravan site applies to be able to open during winter months
  1. 4 Nick Knowles joins outcry as Norfolk police told to close Twitter accounts
  2. 5 Most villagers back military training overhead despite noise
  3. 6 Animal rescue group needs to double volunteer team to meet demand
  4. 7 Four days of fun planned for North Walsham Memorial park
  5. 8 Town lido among schemes put forward in funding bid
  6. 9 Pub is back, with new menu and brand, after closure fears
  7. 10 'A truly affordable home': Teeny tiny abode sold for glamping

"We are experiencing an intermittent fault with the machine and we are working as quickly as we can to resolve this matter.

"Customers can either call into the branch or use the local Post Office to withdraw cash.”







Holt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jerry Jarvis has received parking fines for his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler which is park

Tax in post: Only Fools and Horses van racks up fines

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton have been praised by chef Galton Blackiston.

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Blakeney has been named one of the most beautiful villages in England by the Telegraph.

Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A deer was spotted in the sea at Cart Gap beach. 

Video

Deer spotted swimming in sea on Norfolk coast

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus