'Intermittent fault' hits town's only ATM
- Credit: Google StreetView
The last remaining ATM in a north Norfolk town has gone on the blink.
The cashpoint outside Barclays in Holt's High Street has an "intermittent fault", which the bank is working to fix.
Gary Wright, who lives in the town, was left frustrated by the problem, which he said had been going on for the past three days.
Mr Wright said: "It's acting as normal up until the point where you would withdraw the money and then it gives a message about being unable to give funds or something like that.
"I don't necessarily think the impact of having only one cash machine will have the impact it once did but it's still clearly a problem.
A Barclays spokeswoman said they were aware of the fault and staff at the branch had been trying to resolve it. She said an engineer was due to inspect the ATM tomorrow (Friday), and the machine would be out of service during the inspection.
She said: "We apologise to our customers that our ATM at our Holt branch has not been fully operational recently.
"We are experiencing an intermittent fault with the machine and we are working as quickly as we can to resolve this matter.
"Customers can either call into the branch or use the local Post Office to withdraw cash.”