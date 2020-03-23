Coronavirus: Holt Festival cancelled

Street party at Holt Festival. Picture: Rodney Smith Archant

Holt Festival has been cancelled due to the government’s social-distancing order during the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holt Festival. Pictures: supplied by Holt Festival Holt Festival. Pictures: supplied by Holt Festival

The popular arts and music festival takes place every summer with residents and people from around Norfolk visiting the coastal town.

A spokesman said: “It is with enormous sadness and heavy hearts that we have taken the decision to cancel Holt Festival this year.

You may also want to watch:

“It is a joyful celebration of the arts that we all look forward to and gives pleasure to so many people, but with the rapidly spreading pandemic and the threat of it continuing well into the summer and probably beyond, we feel that cancellation is the only sensible course of action as we cannot see the situation improving in time for us to hold our July event with any confidence that the crisis will be over.”

Performances have been cancelled but Sir John Hurt Art Prize and the Sworders Art Prize will be award through an online exhibition.

The festival is expected to take place in 2021.

For more information go to www.holtfestival.org.