Fresh holiday let bid for former army surplus shop

PUBLISHED: 12:46 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 02 September 2020

The Kit Bag in East Runton, when it was open as an army surplus shop. Picture: Google StreetView

A renewed bid is being made to turn a former army surplus shop near the north Norfolk coast into a holiday let.

Ray and Margaret Spinks have applied to convert the former Kit Bag shop in High Street, East Runton, into a two-bedroom residence with a patio.

The shop closed in 2018, and North Norfolk District Council gave permission then for the conversion. But the applicants could not acquire an adjoining 9sq m piece of land they wanted to become ‘amenity space’ for the home, so had to review their plans. The new scheme calls for a dilapidated outside WC to be converted into an outdoor patio.

Kit Bag had been run as an army surplus shop for 27 years in the building, which is believed to have been built in the 20th century, and may have replaced a terrace of cottages.

It was previously a residence, a greengrocer’s and then an ironmonger’s.

