History weekend returns to Sheringham Park

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:35 PM June 15, 2022
Re-enactors taking part in a previous history weekend at Sheringham Park.

Re-enactors taking part in a previous history weekend at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Chris Taylor

Visitors can step back into several vastly different pages from the past at Sheringham Park over the July 9-10 weekend. 

The National Trust site is hosting a 'history comes to life' event which will feature Home Guard re-enactors, a Victorian archaeologist, a Bronze Age pottery workshop and an old-fashioned pole lathe. 

Rupert Eris, event organiser said: "The weekend provides an opportunity for visitors and local schools to engage with the rich and varied past of the estate, from the Neolithic to Second World War eras.

"We’re really excited about showcasing some of the less well-known aspects of local history, including the exciting charcoal burning experiment which will bring to life the findings of a recent dig at nearby Beeston Regis.”  

This is a free event but parking charges apply for non-trust members. It will run both days from 11am to 4pm. 

Ella Akinlade, general manager of Felbrigg Hall and Sheringham Park, added: “We are thrilled that this informative and family friendly event is returning after a two-year break due to Covid.”


